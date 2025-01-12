Wizards vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 12
Wizards vs. Thunder Game Info
- Date: Sunday, January 12, 2025
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.
- Coverage: MNMT and FDSOK
The Washington Wizards (6-30) are heavy underdogs (+16.5) as they attempt to end a five-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (31-6) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 12, 2025 at Capital One Arena. The matchup airs on MNMT and FDSOK. The matchup's over/under is 228.5.
Wizards vs. Thunder Odds & Spread
All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Thunder
|-16.5
|228.5
|-1786
|+980
Wizards vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Thunder win (83.4%)
Wizards vs. Thunder Betting Trends
- The Thunder are 25-12-0 against the spread this season.
- The Wizards have played 36 games, with 13 wins against the spread.
- Thunder games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 17 times out of 36 chances this season.
- Wizards games this season have gone over the total in 19 of 36 opportunities (52.8%).
- Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (14-5-0) than it has in road affairs (11-7-0).
- The Thunder have eclipsed the total in a higher percentage of home games (47.4%) than games on the road (44.4%).
- Against the spread, Washington has performed better at home (8-12-0) than away (5-10-1).
- In terms of the over/under, Wizards games have finished over 10 of 20 times at home (50%), and nine of 16 away (56.2%).
Thunder Leaders
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.5 points, 5.5 boards and 5.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 2 steals (third in league) and 1.2 blocked shots.
- Jalen Williams is averaging 20.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.8 steals (fourth in league) and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Isaiah Hartenstein averages 12 points, 12 rebounds and 4.3 assists, shooting 56% from the field.
- Luguentz Dort averages 9.7 points, 4.5 boards and 1.6 assists, shooting 40.1% from the field and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Cason Wallace averages 6.9 points, 3.3 boards and 2.3 assists, shooting 42.8% from the field and 32.1% from downtown, with 1 made treys per contest.
Wizards Leaders
- Jordan Poole averages 21.8 points for the Wizards, plus 2.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists.
- Jonas Valanciunas averages 11.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He is also making 54.9% of his shots from the floor.
- Bilal Coulibaly's numbers on the season are 12.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. He is making 42.2% of his shots from the floor and 29.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 treys.
- The Wizards are receiving 11.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Alex Sarr.
- The Wizards receive 9.1 points per game from Bub Carrington, plus 4.2 rebounds and 4 assists.
