Wizards vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 12

Wizards vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 12, 2025

Sunday, January 12, 2025 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: MNMT and FDSOK

The Washington Wizards (6-30) are heavy underdogs (+16.5) as they attempt to end a five-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (31-6) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 12, 2025 at Capital One Arena. The matchup airs on MNMT and FDSOK. The matchup's over/under is 228.5.

Wizards vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -16.5 228.5 -1786 +980

Wizards vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (83.4%)

Wizards vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder are 25-12-0 against the spread this season.

The Wizards have played 36 games, with 13 wins against the spread.

Thunder games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 17 times out of 36 chances this season.

Wizards games this season have gone over the total in 19 of 36 opportunities (52.8%).

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (14-5-0) than it has in road affairs (11-7-0).

The Thunder have eclipsed the total in a higher percentage of home games (47.4%) than games on the road (44.4%).

Against the spread, Washington has performed better at home (8-12-0) than away (5-10-1).

In terms of the over/under, Wizards games have finished over 10 of 20 times at home (50%), and nine of 16 away (56.2%).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.5 points, 5.5 boards and 5.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 2 steals (third in league) and 1.2 blocked shots.

Jalen Williams is averaging 20.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.8 steals (fourth in league) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 12 points, 12 rebounds and 4.3 assists, shooting 56% from the field.

Luguentz Dort averages 9.7 points, 4.5 boards and 1.6 assists, shooting 40.1% from the field and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Cason Wallace averages 6.9 points, 3.3 boards and 2.3 assists, shooting 42.8% from the field and 32.1% from downtown, with 1 made treys per contest.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole averages 21.8 points for the Wizards, plus 2.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

Jonas Valanciunas averages 11.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He is also making 54.9% of his shots from the floor.

Bilal Coulibaly's numbers on the season are 12.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. He is making 42.2% of his shots from the floor and 29.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 treys.

The Wizards are receiving 11.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Alex Sarr.

The Wizards receive 9.1 points per game from Bub Carrington, plus 4.2 rebounds and 4 assists.

