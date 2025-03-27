Wizards vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 27

Wizards vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Thursday, March 27, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: MNMT and FDSIN

The Indiana Pacers (42-30) are heavy, 11-point favorites against the Washington Wizards (16-56) on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on MNMT and FDSIN. The point total for the matchup is set at 235.5.

Wizards vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -11 235.5 -549 +410

Wizards vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pacers win (73.6%)

Wizards vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Pacers have covered the spread 33 times this season (33-37-2).

The Wizards have 30 wins against the spread in 72 games this season.

Games involving the Pacers have hit the over 37 times this season.

The Wizards have hit the over 52.8% of the time this year (38 of 72 games with a set point total).

Indiana sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (18-16-1) than it does on the road (15-21-1).

When playing at home, the Pacers exceed the over/under 54.3% of the time (19 of 35 games). They've hit the over in 48.6% of away games (18 of 37 contests).

This year, Washington is 15-20-0 at home against the spread (.429 winning percentage). On the road, it is 15-21-1 ATS (.405).

In terms of the over/under, Wizards games have finished over 19 of 35 times at home (54.3%), and 19 of 37 on the road (51.4%).

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton's numbers on the season are 18.5 points, 3.6 boards and 9.3 assists per game, shooting 46.7% from the field and 38% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 made treys.

Pascal Siakam's numbers on the season are 20.7 points, 7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 52.3% from the floor and 38.9% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Myles Turner is averaging 15.5 points, 1.6 assists and 6.6 rebounds.

Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 16.2 points, 5.4 boards and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

T.J. McConnell is averaging 9.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole's numbers on the season are 20.5 points, 3.1 boards and 4.5 assists per contest. He is also sinking 42.9% of his shots from the floor and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.5 triples (fifth in NBA).

Per game, Alex Sarr gets the Wizards 12.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks (seventh in league).

Per game, Bilal Coulibaly gives the Wizards 12.3 points, 5 rebounds and 3.4 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Bub Carrington's numbers on the season are 9.1 points, 4.1 boards and 4.1 assists per contest. He is sinking 39.4% of his shots from the floor and 32.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 treys.

Kyshawn George's numbers on the season are 8.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He is making 36.8% of his shots from the floor and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 triples.

