Wizards vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 7

Wizards vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Saturday, December 7, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: MNMT and ALT2

The Washington Wizards (2-18) are big, 13-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a 16-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (11-9) on Saturday, December 7, 2024 at Capital One Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and ALT2. The matchup has an over/under of 230.5 points.

Wizards vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -13 230.5 -820 +570

Wizards vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (76%)

Wizards vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread seven times this season (7-12-1).

The Wizards have played 20 games, with five wins against the spread.

Nuggets games have gone over the total 13 times this season.

Wizards games this year have gone over the point total 50% of the time (10 out of 20 games with a set point total).

Denver has done a better job covering the spread in away games (4-5-1) than it has in home games (3-7-0).

The Nuggets have eclipsed the total in a higher percentage of games at home (70%) than road tilts (60%).

Washington has been better against the spread away (3-6-1) than at home (2-8-0) this year.

In terms of the over/under, Wizards games have gone over four of 10 times at home (40%), and six of 10 on the road (60%).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 29.9 points, 13.4 rebounds and 10.4 assists, shooting 55.9% from the floor and 50% from beyond the arc (third in league), with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 19 points, 2.7 assists and 7.2 rebounds.

Jamal Murray's numbers on the season are 17.8 points, 4 boards and 6.2 assists per contest, shooting 42% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 11.7 points, 3.9 boards and 5.9 assists.

Christian Braun is averaging 15.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole averages 20 points for the Wizards, plus 2.1 boards and 5 assists.

Alex Sarr averages 10.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2 assists. He is also sinking 38.3% of his shots from the field and 25% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.

Jonas Valanciunas' numbers on the season are 11.9 points, 7.6 boards and 2.1 assists per contest. He is sinking 57.9% of his shots from the floor.

The Wizards are receiving 11.8 points, 5.4 boards and 2.9 assists per game from Bilal Coulibaly.

Bub Carrington averages 9.3 points, 4 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He is making 40.7% of his shots from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per game.

