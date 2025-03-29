Wizards vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 29

Wizards vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Saturday, March 29, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: MNMT and YES

The Washington Wizards (16-57) host the Brooklyn Nets (23-51) after losing three straight home games. The Nets are favored by just 1 point in the matchup, which tips at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 29, 2025. The over/under is set at 221.5 for the matchup.

Wizards vs. Nets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nets -1 221.5 -116 -104

Wizards vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wizards win (53.8%)

Wizards vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Nets have compiled a 37-34-3 record against the spread this season.

The Wizards have 30 wins against the spread in 73 games this year.

This season, 32 of the Nets' games have gone over the point total out of 73 chances.

Wizards games this season have eclipsed the over/under 39 times in 73 opportunities (53.4%).

When playing at home, Brooklyn sports a worse record against the spread (14-20-2) compared to its ATS record in road games (23-14-1).

The Nets have gone over the total in a higher percentage of home games (47.2%) than road tilts (39.5%).

Washington has performed better against the spread at home (15-21-0) than away (15-21-1) this season.

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Wizards' games have finished above the over/under at home (55.6%, 20 of 36) than away (51.4%, 19 of 37).

Nets Leaders

Nic Claxton averages 10.3 points, 7.6 boards and 2.2 assists.

Cameron Johnson's numbers on the season are 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the field and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 made 3-pointers.

Keon Johnson's numbers on the season are 10.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 37.7% from the floor and 30.4% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

D'Angelo Russell is averaging 12.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Ziaire Williams is averaging 10.2 points, 1.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole averages 20.4 points for the Wizards, plus 3.1 boards and 4.5 assists.

Alex Sarr averages 13.1 points, 6.7 boards and 2.3 assists. He is also sinking 40.1% of his shots from the field and 32.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

The Wizards are receiving 9.1 points, 4.1 boards and 4.2 assists per game from Bub Carrington.

The Wizards receive 7.8 points per game from Justin Champagnie, plus 5.1 boards and 0.9 assists.

Per game, Marcus Smart provides the Wizards 9.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.