Wizards vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2

Wizards vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: NBCS-CA and MNMT2

The Washington Wizards (16-59) are heavy underdogs (by 13 points) to stop a five-game home losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (36-39) on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET. The over/under for the matchup is set at 231.5.

Wizards vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -13 231.5 -769 +540

Wizards vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (68.4%)

Wizards vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Kings are 31-41-3 against the spread this season.

In the Wizards' 75 games this season, they have 30 wins against the spread.

This season, Kings games have hit the over 41 times.

Wizards games this season have gone over the total in 40 of 75 opportunities (53.3%).

Sacramento has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 14 times in 38 games when playing at home, and it has covered 17 times in 37 games when playing on the road.

The Kings have exceeded the total in a higher percentage of games at home (60.5%) than road games (48.6%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Washington has a lower winning percentage at home (.395, 15-23-0 record) than away (.405, 15-21-1).

In terms of the over/under, Wizards games have gone over 21 of 38 times at home (55.3%), and 19 of 37 on the road (51.4%).

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 19 points, 6 assists and 14 boards.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 22.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Zach LaVine is averaging 22.9 points, 4.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Malik Monk's numbers on the season are 17.7 points, 3.8 boards and 5.8 assists per contest, shooting 44.2% from the floor and 32.8% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Keegan Murray is averaging 12.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole is averaging 20.5 points, 3 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Wizards.

Alex Sarr averages 13 points, 6.6 boards and 2.3 assists. He is also sinking 39.5% of his shots from the floor and 31.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per game.

Bub Carrington averages 9.1 points, 4.1 boards and 4.2 assists. He is draining 39.5% of his shots from the floor and 33% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per contest.

The Wizards get 7.8 points per game from Justin Champagnie, plus 5.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

The Wizards get 7.6 points per game from Richaun Holmes, plus 5.9 boards and 1.4 assists.

