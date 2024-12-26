Wizards vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 26

Wizards vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 26, 2024

Thursday, December 26, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: MNMT and FDSSE

The Charlotte Hornets (7-22) will attempt to break a five-game losing streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (4-23) on Thursday, December 26, 2024 at Capital One Arena as 3.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and FDSSE. The matchup has an over/under set at 227.5 points.

Wizards vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hornets -3.5 227.5 -168 +142

Wizards vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Wizards win (52.1%)

Wizards vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Hornets have covered the spread 13 times this season (13-14-2).

The Wizards are 9-17-1 against the spread this season.

This season, Hornets games have hit the over 12 times out of 27 chances.

Wizards games this year have hit the over on 14 of 27 set point totals (51.9%).

Against the spread, Charlotte has fared worse at home, covering six times in 16 home games, and seven times in 13 road games.

The Hornets have exceeded the total less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in five of 16 home matchups (31.2%). In away games, they have hit the over in seven of 13 games (53.8%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Washington has a better winning percentage at home (.357, 5-9-0 record) than on the road (.308, 4-8-1).

In terms of the over/under, Wizards games have finished over seven of 14 times at home (50%), and seven of 13 away (53.8%).

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball's numbers on the season are 30 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game, shooting 42.4% from the field and 34.8% from downtown, with an average of 4.5 made treys (first in NBA).

Brandon Miller's numbers on the season are 21.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 40.6% from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.9 made treys (sixth in NBA).

Cody Martin averages 8.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Miles Bridges averages 16.8 points, 6.9 boards and 3 assists, shooting 42.7% from the field and 29% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Josh Green is averaging 7.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Wizards Leaders

Per game, Jordan Poole gives the Wizards 21.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Wizards get 13.1 points per game from Bilal Coulibaly, plus 5.7 boards and 3.4 assists.

The Wizards get 11.6 points per game from Jonas Valanciunas, plus 7.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Alex Sarr's numbers on the season are 11.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He is sinking 39.7% of his shots from the floor and 29.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 triples.

Bub Carrington averages 8.9 points, 4.4 boards and 3.8 assists. He is sinking 38.6% of his shots from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per game.

