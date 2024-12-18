Wizards vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 19

Wizards vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Thursday, December 19, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: MNMT and FDSSE

The Washington Wizards (3-21) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (7-19) on Thursday, December 19, 2024 at Capital One Arena as 4-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and FDSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5 points.

Wizards vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hornets -4 224.5 -178 +150

Wizards vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wizards win (52.7%)

Wizards vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Hornets have covered the spread 12 times this season (12-12-2).

The Wizards have eight wins against the spread in 24 games this season.

Games involving the Hornets have hit the over 11 times out of 24 chances this season.

Wizards games this year have gone over the total in 12 of 24 opportunities (50%).

Against the spread, Charlotte has played worse when playing at home, covering six times in 15 home games, and six times in 11 road games.

In terms of point totals, the Hornets hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total five times in 15 opportunities this season (33.3%). On the road, they have hit the over six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

This season, Washington is 4-9-0 at home against the spread (.308 winning percentage). Away, it is 4-6-1 ATS (.364).

Wizards games have finished above the over/under 46.2% of the time at home (six of 13), and 54.5% of the time away (six of 11).

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball averages 30.2 points, 5.4 boards and 7.2 assists.

Brandon Miller is averaging 21.5 points, 3.5 assists and 5.2 boards.

Cody Martin averages 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Miles Bridges is averaging 16.5 points, 6.7 boards and 3.2 assists.

Josh Green is averaging 7.7 points, 2.6 boards and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole averages 20.3 points for the Wizards, plus 2.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

The Wizards are receiving 12.8 points, 5.4 boards and 3.3 assists per game from Bilal Coulibaly.

Jonas Valanciunas averages 12 points, 7.6 boards and 2.2 assists. He is draining 55.8% of his shots from the floor.

Alex Sarr's numbers on the season are 10.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He is sinking 38.8% of his shots from the field and 26.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 triples.

The Wizards are getting 9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4 assists per game from Bub Carrington.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.