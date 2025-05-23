Astros vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 23

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the Houston Astros taking on the Seattle Mariners.

Astros vs Mariners Game Info

Houston Astros (26-24) vs. Seattle Mariners (28-21)

Date: Friday, May 23, 2025

Friday, May 23, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and ROOT Sports NW

Astros vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-126) | SEA: (+108)

HOU: (-126) | SEA: (+108) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+155) | SEA: +1.5 (-188)

HOU: -1.5 (+155) | SEA: +1.5 (-188) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Astros vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Gusto (Astros) - 3-2, 4.65 ERA vs Emerson Hancock (Mariners) - 1-2, 6.21 ERA

The Astros will give the ball to Ryan Gusto (3-2, 4.65 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Mariners will counter with Emerson Hancock (1-2, 6.21 ERA). When Gusto starts, his team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season. Gusto's team has been victorious in 60% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-2. The Mariners are 5-2-0 against the spread when Hancock starts. The Mariners have a 4-1 record in Hancock's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Astros vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (53.5%)

Astros vs Mariners Moneyline

Seattle is a +108 underdog on the moneyline, while Houston is a -126 favorite at home.

Astros vs Mariners Spread

The Astros are hosting the Mariners and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Astros are +155 to cover the runline, with the Mariners being -188.

Astros vs Mariners Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Astros-Mariners game on May 23, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Astros vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Astros have been victorious in 18, or 54.5%, of the 33 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Houston has come away with a win 12 times in 22 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over in 21 of their 50 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 50 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 27-23-0 against the spread.

The Mariners have won 57.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (11-8).

Seattle has a record of 8-3 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (72.7%).

In the 48 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Mariners, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-19-2).

The Mariners have collected a 24-24-0 record against the spread this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Isaac Paredes leads Houston with 48 hits and an OBP of .374 this season. He has a .264 batting average and a slugging percentage of .473.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 65th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.

Jeremy Pena has an OPS of .809, fueled by an OBP of .362 and a team-best slugging percentage of .447 this season. He's batting .298.

He ranks 21st in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging in the major leagues.

Jake Meyers is batting .304 with a .426 slugging percentage and 16 RBI this year.

Meyers enters this matchup with seven games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 games he is batting .324 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Jose Altuve has been key for Houston with 46 hits, an OBP of .296 plus a slugging percentage of .370.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has a team-high slugging percentage (.579) while leading the Mariners in hits (45). He's batting .253 and with an on-base percentage of .371.

Including all qualified players in MLB, he ranks 85th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Raleigh heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez leads his team with a .415 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .231 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 118th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging percentage.

Jorge Polanco is hitting .291 with six doubles, 10 home runs and nine walks.

J.P. Crawford leads his team with a .386 on-base percentage.

Astros vs Mariners Head to Head

5/22/2025: 9-2 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-2 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/9/2025: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-6 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/8/2025: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-1 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/7/2025: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/25/2024: 8-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/24/2024: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/23/2024: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/21/2024: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/20/2024: 4-2 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/19/2024: 3-0 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

