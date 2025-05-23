Twins vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 23

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Minnesota Twins are among the MLB teams playing on Friday, up against the Kansas City Royals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Twins vs Royals Game Info

Minnesota Twins (27-22) vs. Kansas City Royals (28-23)

Date: Friday, May 23, 2025

Friday, May 23, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and FDSKC

Twins vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-168) | KC: (+142)

MIN: (-168) | KC: (+142) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+122) | KC: +1.5 (-146)

MIN: -1.5 (+122) | KC: +1.5 (-146) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Twins vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez (Twins) - 4-2, 2.40 ERA vs Noah Cameron (Royals) - 1-1, 0.71 ERA

The Twins will give the nod to Pablo Lopez (4-2, 2.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Noah Cameron (1-1, 0.71 ERA). Lopez's team is 5-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Lopez's team has a record of 5-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Cameron has started two games with set spreads, and the Royals covered in both opportunities. The Royals were the underdog on the moneyline for one Cameron start this season -- they won.

Twins vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (64.2%)

Twins vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is a +142 underdog on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -168 favorite at home.

Twins vs Royals Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Royals. The Twins are +122 to cover, and the Royals are -146.

Twins vs Royals Over/Under

Twins versus Royals, on May 23, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Royals Betting Trends

The Twins have come away with 17 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Minnesota has a record of 6-2 when favored by -168 or more this year.

The Twins' games have gone over the total in 16 of their 47 opportunities.

In 47 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 26-21-0 against the spread.

The Royals have compiled a 15-15 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +142 or longer, Kansas City has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

The Royals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 51 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 17 of those games (17-33-1).

The Royals are 29-22-0 against the spread this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Trevor Larnach leads Minnesota with an OBP of .332, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .418. He's batting .254 on the season.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 83rd, his on-base percentage ranks 75th, and he is 79th in slugging.

Ty France is hitting .253 with eight doubles, three home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .353 with an on-base percentage of .319.

He ranks 85th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 134th in slugging in MLB.

Harrison Bader is batting .282 with a .427 slugging percentage and 20 RBI this year.

Bader enters this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .188 with a walk and three RBIs.

Ryan Jeffers has been key for Minnesota with 36 hits, an OBP of .364 plus a slugging percentage of .409.

Jeffers has safely hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has a slugging percentage of .508 and has 60 hits, both team-high numbers for the Royals. He's batting .305 and with an on-base percentage of .368.

He is 15th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in MLB.

Witt brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .200 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Maikel Garcia's .377 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .315 while slugging .483.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks seventh in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .228 with five doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 12 walks.

Jonathan India is batting .234 with 10 doubles, a home run and 22 walks.

Twins vs Royals Head to Head

4/10/2025: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/9/2025: 4-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/8/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/7/2025: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/8/2024: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/7/2024: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/6/2024: 5-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/14/2024: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/13/2024: 13-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

13-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/12/2024: 8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!