Rangers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 23

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the Texas Rangers taking on the Chicago White Sox.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs White Sox Game Info

Texas Rangers (25-26) vs. Chicago White Sox (15-35)

Date: Friday, May 23, 2025

Friday, May 23, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and CW33

Rangers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-190) | CHW: (+160)

TEX: (-190) | CHW: (+160) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (-111) | CHW: +1.5 (-108)

TEX: -1.5 (-111) | CHW: +1.5 (-108) Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Rangers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle (Rangers) - 5-1, 1.47 ERA vs Sean Burke (White Sox) - 2-5, 4.69 ERA

The Rangers will call on Tyler Mahle (5-1) versus the White Sox and Sean Burke (2-5). When Mahle starts, his team is 7-3-0 against the spread this season. Mahle's team has a record of 5-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Burke starts, the White Sox are 6-3-0 against the spread. The White Sox are 4-5 in Burke's nine starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Rangers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (56.6%)

Rangers vs White Sox Moneyline

Texas is a -190 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +160 underdog at home.

Rangers vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Rangers. The White Sox are -108 to cover, and the Rangers are -111.

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Rangers-White Sox contest on May 23, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.

Rangers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Rangers have been chosen as favorites in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (73.9%) in those games.

This year Texas has won four of five games when listed as at least -190 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 15 of their 51 opportunities.

The Rangers are 29-22-0 against the spread in their 51 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have won 27.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (13-34).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +160 or longer, Chicago has a 5-20 record (winning only 20% of its games).

The White Sox have played in 48 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-23-3).

The White Sox have covered 50% of their games this season, going 24-24-0 against the spread.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford leads Texas in total hits (38) this season while batting .252 with 16 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .339 and a slugging percentage of .477.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 88th, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 41st in slugging.

Josh Jung has hit seven homers this season while driving in 19 runs. He's batting .284 this season and slugging .471 with an on-base percentage of .315.

He ranks 35th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Jung enters this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with an RBI.

Josh Smith has 41 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .354.

Adolis Garcia has six home runs, 24 RBI and a batting average of .215 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has put up a team-best OBP (.313), and leads the White Sox in hits (40). He's batting .234 and slugging.

He is 114th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 99th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Luis Robert has four doubles, five home runs and 21 walks while hitting .178. He's slugging .294 with an on-base percentage of .270.

He is 160th in batting average, 146th in on-base percentage and 158th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Chase Meidroth has four doubles, a home run and 12 walks while batting .301.

Lenyn Sosa leads his team with a .395 slugging percentage.

