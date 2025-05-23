Rays vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 23

Odds updated as of 1:14 a.m.

The Tampa Bay Rays versus the Toronto Blue Jays is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Rays vs Blue Jays Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (23-26) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (25-24)

Date: Friday, May 23, 2025

Friday, May 23, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and SN1

Rays vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-146) | TOR: (+124)

TB: (-146) | TOR: (+124) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+122) | TOR: +1.5 (-146)

TB: -1.5 (+122) | TOR: +1.5 (-146) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Rays vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 2-4, 2.93 ERA vs Eric Lauer (Blue Jays) - 1-0, 2.25 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Drew Rasmussen (2-4) to the mound, while Eric Lauer (1-0) will get the nod for the Blue Jays. Rasmussen and his team have a record of 4-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Rasmussen's team has a record of 2-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Lauer has started only one game with a set spread, which the Blue Jays covered. The Blue Jays were the underdog on the moneyline for one Lauer start this season -- they won.

Rays vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (59.3%)

Rays vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jays-Rays, Toronto is the underdog at +124, and Tampa Bay is -146 playing at home.

Rays vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are +1.5 on the spread (-146 to cover), and Tampa Bay is +122 to cover the runline.

The over/under for Rays-Blue Jays on May 23 is 9. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Rays vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Rays have come away with 12 wins in the 25 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Tampa Bay has been victorious five times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Rays' games have gone over the total in 19 of their 48 opportunities.

In 48 games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 21-27-0 against the spread.

The Blue Jays have won 51.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (15-14).

Toronto has a 4-1 record (winning 80% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer.

The Blue Jays have played in 48 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 25 times (25-22-1).

The Blue Jays are 31-17-0 ATS this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.416) thanks to 16 extra-base hits. He has a .254 batting average and an on-base percentage of .303.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 83rd, his on-base percentage ranks 115th, and he is 81st in slugging.

Diaz has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .244 with a double, two home runs, two walks and 10 RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda has 45 hits and an OBP of .391, both of which lead the Rays this season. He's batting .306 and slugging .490.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 12th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Aranda brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a walk and four RBIs.

Junior Caminero has 40 hits this season and has a slash line of .230/.259/.402.

Brandon Lowe has eight home runs, 25 RBI and a batting average of .224 this season.

Lowe has hit safely in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with a double, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a team-best .382 on-base percentage. He's batting .279 and slugging .421.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 44th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage.

Bo Bichette leads his team with a .417 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .289 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Including all qualifying players, he is 30th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage.

George Springer leads the Blue Jays with 38 hits.

Nathan Lukes has two doubles, four home runs and 13 walks while hitting .265.

Rays vs Blue Jays Head to Head

5/15/2025: 8-3 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

8-3 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/14/2025: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/13/2025: 11-9 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

11-9 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/22/2024: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/21/2024: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/20/2024: 1-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

1-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/25/2024: 13-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

13-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/24/2024: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-3 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/23/2024: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/19/2024: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

