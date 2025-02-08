Wizards vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8

Wizards vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: MNMT and FDSSE

The Washington Wizards (9-42) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to stop an eight-game home losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (24-28) on Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 237.5 points.

Wizards vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -4.5 237.5 -200 +168

Wizards vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hawks win (67.5%)

Wizards vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks have put together a record of 24-28-0 against the spread this season.

In the Wizards' 51 games this season, they have 21 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Hawks have hit the over 31 times out of 51 chances this season.

Wizards games this season have hit the over 52.9% of the time (27 out of 51 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Atlanta has fared worse at home, covering 11 times in 24 home games, and 13 times in 28 road games.

The Hawks have exceeded the total in a higher percentage of home games (66.7%) than away games (53.6%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Washington has a better winning percentage at home (.423, 11-15-0 record) than on the road (.400, 10-14-1).

Wizards games have gone above the over/under 53.8% of the time at home (14 of 26), and 52% of the time on the road (13 of 25).

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young is averaging 23.3 points, 11.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds.

Dyson Daniels' numbers on the season are 13.8 points, 5.4 boards and 4 assists per game, shooting 47% from the field and 32.7% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Jalen Johnson is averaging 18.9 points, 5 assists and 10 rebounds.

Onyeka Okongwu's numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists per game, shooting 57.1% from the field.

Clint Capela's numbers on the season are 9.4 points, 9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 57.3% from the field.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole averages 20.8 points for the Wizards, plus 3.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

The Wizards get 12.6 points per game from Bilal Coulibaly, plus 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Alex Sarr's numbers on the season are 11.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He is draining 39.7% of his shots from the field and 30.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 triples.

The Wizards are receiving 8.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Bub Carrington.

Corey Kispert averages 11.5 points, 3 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He is draining 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

