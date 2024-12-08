Wizards vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 8

Wizards vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024

Sunday, December 8, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: MNMT and FDSSE

The Washington Wizards (3-18) are big, 11-point underdogs against the Memphis Grizzlies (16-8) at Capital One Arena on Sunday, December 8, 2024. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and FDSSE. The over/under in the matchup is set at 241.5.

Wizards vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -11 241.5 -592 +430

Wizards vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Grizzlies win (69.4%)

Wizards vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have covered the spread 17 times over 24 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Wizards are 6-14-1 this season.

Grizzlies games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 15 times out of 21 chances this season.

Wizards games this season have gone over the total in 11 of 21 opportunities (52.4%).

Memphis has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (10-4-0) than it has in road affairs (7-2-1).

When playing at home, the Grizzlies go over the over/under 57.1% of the time (eight of 14 games). They hit the over more often on the road, exceeding the total in 70% of games (seven of 10).

Washington's winning percentage against the spread at home is .273 (3-8-0). On the road, it is .300 (3-6-1).

Wizards games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (five times out of 11) than away (six of 10) this year.

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 22 points, 1.3 assists and 5.9 boards.

Santi Aldama's numbers on the season are 13 points, 7.5 boards and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 52% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Scotty Pippen Jr. is averaging 10.6 points, 3.6 boards and 5.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Ja Morant is averaging 21.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 8.5 assists.

Jake LaRavia is averaging 8.6 points, 3.5 assists and 4.8 boards.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole averages 21 points for the Wizards, plus 2.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

Jonas Valanciunas averages 12.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is also draining 57.5% of his shots from the field.

The Wizards are getting 11.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Bilal Coulibaly.

Per game, Alex Sarr provides the Wizards 10.6 points, 6.3 boards and 2 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 1.9 blocks (sixth in NBA).

Bub Carrington averages 9.3 points, 4 boards and 4.2 assists. He is draining 40% of his shots from the field and 34% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.