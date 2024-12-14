Wizards vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 15

Wizards vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 15, 2024

Sunday, December 15, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: MNMT and NBCS-BOS

The Washington Wizards (3-20) are double-digit, 14-point underdogs against the Boston Celtics (20-5) at Capital One Arena on Sunday, December 15, 2024. The game tips at 6:00 PM ET on MNMT and NBCS-BOS. The matchup has an over/under of 227.5.

Wizards vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -14 227.5 -1000 +660

Wizards vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (82.1%)

Wizards vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics are 10-14-1 against the spread this season.

The Wizards have seven wins against the spread in 23 games this season.

This season, 12 of the Celtics' games have gone over the point total out of 23 chances.

Wizards games this season have hit the over on 12 of 23 set point totals (52.2%).

Boston has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered five times in 14 games when playing at home, and it has covered five times in 11 games on the road.

At home, the Celtics go over the over/under 57.1% of the time (eight of 14 games). They've hit the over in 36.4% of games on the road (four of 11 contests).

Washington has performed better against the spread away (4-6-1) than at home (3-9-0) this year.

In terms of the over/under, Wizards games have finished over less often at home (six of 12, 50%) than away (six of 11, 54.5%).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum averages 28.2 points, 8.9 boards and 5.7 assists.

Derrick White averages 17.5 points, 4.8 boards and 4.9 assists.

Jaylen Brown averages 24.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists, shooting 44.6% from the floor and 34.2% from downtown, with 2.5 made treys per contest.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 16.5 points, 3.3 boards and 3.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 12.6 points, 4.1 assists and 4.4 boards.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole is averaging 20.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 5 assists for the Wizards.

Jonas Valanciunas' numbers on the season are 12.4 points, 7.9 boards and 2.2 assists per contest. He is making 56.4% of his shots from the field.

Bilal Coulibaly's numbers on the season are 12.5 points, 5.4 boards and 3.2 assists per game. He is making 44.3% of his shots from the floor and 30.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 triples.

The Wizards receive 10.7 points per game from Alex Sarr, plus 6.3 boards and 2 assists.

Bub Carrington averages 8.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4 assists. He is sinking 38.4% of his shots from the field and 31.4% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.

