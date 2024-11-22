Wizards vs. Celtics NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 22

Wizards vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Friday, November 22, 2024

Friday, November 22, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: MNMT and NBCS-BOS

The Boston Celtics (12-3) visit the Washington Wizards (2-11) after winning five home road in a row. The Celtics are double-digit favorites by 14.5 points in the contest, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 22, 2024. The matchup has an over/under set at 236.5 points.

Wizards vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -14.5 236.5 -1099 +700

Wizards vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (80.9%)

Wizards vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have gone 7-7-1 against the spread this season.

The Wizards have three wins against the spread in 13 games this season.

Celtics games have gone over the total eight times out of 13 chances this season.

Wizards games this year have hit the over 61.5% of the time (eight out of 13 games with a set point total).

Boston has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered two times in seven games when playing at home, and it has covered five times in eight games on the road.

The Celtics have exceeded the total in five of seven home games (71.4%), compared to three of eight road games (37.5%).

This year, Washington is 1-5-0 at home against the spread (.167 winning percentage). Away, it is 2-5-0 ATS (.286).

Wizards games have finished above the over/under 50% of the time at home (three of six), and 71.4% of the time on the road (five of seven).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum's numbers on the season are 29.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists per contest, shooting 46.4% from the field and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.3 made treys (fourth in league).

Derrick White averages 18.9 points, 4.6 boards and 4.3 assists.

Jaylen Brown's numbers on the season are 24.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 29.3% from downtown, with an average of 2 made treys.

Payton Pritchard averages 15.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists, shooting 46.9% from the field and 42.3% from beyond the arc, with 3.7 made 3-pointers per contest (eighth in NBA).

Jrue Holiday is averaging 12.6 points, 4 boards and 4 assists.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole is averaging 21.1 points, 2.3 boards and 4.6 assists for the Wizards.

Per game, Jonas Valanciunas gets the Wizards 12.6 points, 7.8 boards and 2.3 assists. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Bilal Coulibaly's numbers on the season are 14.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He is draining 55.4% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 treys.

The Wizards receive 10.4 points per game from Bub Carrington, plus 4.4 rebounds and 5 assists.

The Wizards are receiving 9.8 points, 5.5 boards and 2.3 assists per game from Alex Sarr.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.