3 Best College Football Bets and Predictions for Week 1

Each week in college football, there are tons of games available to us.

While this can be a bit overwhelming, it also gives us plentiful spots we can target when searching for betting value. From the biggest games of the week all the way on down, we're never lacking for options.

The 2025 college football season has officially arrived and its back with a bang as Week 1 featured three top-10 matchups -- one of which is a highly anticipated clash between top-three squads. As usual, getting a feel for teams in the early going is usually tough, from incoming transfers to inexperienced pieces stepping into new roles. With that said, how can we navigate the first full slate of the college football season?

Using the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, what are the best college football bets for this week?

All college football betting odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

College Football Week 1 Betting Picks

Syracuse at No. 24 Tennessee

The Syracuse Orange and Tennessee Volunteers are two teams replacing loads of experience. For the Orange, they return only three starters on offense and four on defense. While the Volunteers bring back seven defensive starters, the offense returns only three 2024 starters. Plus, Tennessee still had key defensive departures -- including edge James Pearce Jr. and defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott.

Ahead of this matchup, UT's defense is something we can lean on. The unit allowed only 17.2 points per game (eighth) and 4.5 yards per play (fifth) while finishing in the top 10 of expected points added (EPA) allowed per rushing and passing attempt in 2024, per Game On Paper. The defensive line has some concerns -- especially at defensive tackle with Daevin Hobbs missing a few weeks from a foot injury. Still, I trust this secondary, one that's returning two cornerbacks and a safety. This includes corners Jermod McCoy and Boo Carter, who appeared on the Preseason All-SEC First Team and Third Team, respectively.

Syracuse leaned heavily on the pass a season ago, carrying the seventh-lowest rush-play rate and seventh-highest pass-play percentage. Kyle McCord departed, but the Orange found a quality replacement in Notre Dame transfer Steve Angeli, who impressed in a backup role with an 82.3 Pro Football Focus player grade last season. I still expect this team to be pass-heavy, and that could be bad news against a quality pass D.

Furthermore, Syracuse ranked 111th in EPA allowed per rushing attempt in 2024. Tennessee probably won't be afraid to run the rock after logging the 14th-highest rush-play rate last year, and a healthy dose of rushing attempts could help quarterback Joey Aguilar settle into his new starting role. This would further aid a slow-paced game, potentially limiting the Orange's possessions.

A neutral clash in Atlanta should result in more of a Tennessee crowd, and noise could only make things worse for Syracuse.

North Dakota at No. 17 Kansas State

Despite returning six starters on offense and five on defense, the Kansas State Wildcats are low on the totem pole for odds to Big 12 Conference with the eighth-shortest line (+1200). The Wildcats did themselves no favors by losing 24-21 in a Week 0 meeting with the Iowa State Cyclones. Will Kansas State bounce back against Week 1's FCS opponent, the North Dakota Fighting Hawks?

A win should be in line for the Wildcats as 25.5-point favorites. North Dakota was 5-7 a season ago and enters its first season under coach Eric Schmidt. More growing pains should be ahead.

After North Dakota logged 4.7 yards per carry compared to 6.8 yards per passing attempt in 2024, the run game should continue to lead the way for the Fighting Hawks. Unfortunately for North Dakota, Kansas State held Iowa State to only 2.8 yards per carry last week, and it gave up the eighth-fewest EPA per carry in 2024. Running the rock should be a challenge for North Dakota, suggesting a frustrating night on offense.

Starting KSU running back Dylan Edwards missed most of Week 0's contest and will be out on Saturday. This unit could still find success on the ground as Joe Jackson logged 5.8 yards per rushing attempt in 2024 and totaled a solid 4.3 against ISU. Of course, quarterback Avery Johnson's legs remain a threat.

As big-time favorites, the Wildcats should be able to stay in a positive game script and lean on the run. The Fighting Hawks surrendered 5.1 yards per rushing attempt last season, providing even more evidence for KSU to be able to find success on the ground.

Between the Wildcats' defense holding a favorable matchup and the offense being able to burn plenty of clock, I'm expecting a low-scoring contest with the under yielding success.

Utah at UCLA

Memories of Pac-12 After Dark will be on the minds of many as the UCLA Bruins play host to the Utah Utes in Week 1. Utah returns 12 total starters compared to UCLA bringing back only 6 starters. Will the Utes returning experience rule the day?

There's buzz on the Bruins' offense with QB Nico Iamaleava -- who ranked as 247 Sports' top 2025 transfer -- headlining the unit. Much of UCLA's success will rely on Iamaleava's arm. While the former Vol is brimming with talent, we've yet to see Nico consistently produce at a high level, and his supporting cast with the Bruins will be worse than what he had with Tennessee. I'm not sure if Iamaleava can truly carry this offense.

Saturday could prove to be a nightmare matchup for UCLA. Utah is expected to feature another strong defense -- especially when it comes to limiting the pass. The Utes gave up the fourth-fewest EPA per passing attempt a season ago, and the secondary returns cornerbacks Elijah Davis and Smith Snowden alongside safety Tao Johnson.

The Bruins' defense is likely their biggest concern for 2025. According to PFF's Wins Above Average metric, UCLA lost 8 of its 10 most valuable defenders from 2024. While the Bruins did some work in the transfer portal -- such as landing edge Anthony Jones and defensive tackle Kechaun Bennett -- they failed to acquire experienced players with consistent production.

Utah is gearing up to have the Big 12's top offensive line, and it added quarterback Devon Dampier and running backs Wayshawn Parker and NaQuari Rogers. Dampier rushed for 1,166 yards in 2024, giving this run game versatility. With Jason Beck taking over at offensive coordinator, this unit should make a step forward. Facing a vulnerable UCLA defense could mean immediate production.

With the third-shortest odds to win the Big 12 (+600), the Utes come into 2025 with high expectations. UCLA's formula for 2025 feels too risky, turning my attention to Utah covering the spread.

