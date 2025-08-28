3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Thursday 8/28/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

The Philadelphia Phillies are +106 to score over 5.5 runs tonight since they'll draw a matchup against Cal Quantrill.

Across Quantrill's last four starts, he's given up 5 home runs, 18 runs, 25 hits, 34 baserunners, and logged just 8 strikeouts through 16 2/3 frames. Thus, we can look for J.T. Realmuto -- Philly's cleanup hitter -- to bat in a run tonight.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

For the season, Quantrill sports a 5.51 ERA, 5.68 xERA, and only a 17.2% strikeout rate. The northpaw has been downright awful in same-handed matchups, coughing up a .335 BA, .591 SLG, and 1.96 home runs per nine innings on just a 12.8% strikeout rate versus right-handed hitters this season.

Enter Realmuto, a righty who shows reverse splits. He touts a .331 BA and .511 SLG versus RHPs when playing in Philadelphia. Moreover, he leads the Phillies with a .268 ISO across the past two weeks. Projected to bat right behind Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, and Bryce Harper, Realmuto is my favorite bet to knock in a run on Thursday.

Here's something I wasn't expecting to say this season: Ben Rice is one of the hottest hitters in baseball.

Across the past 30 days, Rice sports a .305 BA, .329 ISO, .634 SLG, 23.9% barrel rate, and 91.0% medium-to-hard hit rate. He's logged 17 RBIs in this 25-game span, and I like him to notch one tonight at +160 odds.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

The New York Yankees will face Davis Martin of the Chicago White Sox. Martin's 3.93 ERA may look nice, but his ERA indicators -- 4.51 xFIP, 4.60 SIERA, and 5.36 xERA -- tell a different story. The righty surrenders a .456 SLG and 1.59 home runs per nine innings on just a 13.4% strikeout rate to left-handed hitters.

The left-handed Rice sports a .264 ISO, .540 SLG, and a 15.5% strikeout rate versus righties since the All-Star break.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

You can also get Rice To Record 2+ Total Bases at +100, as he's projected to bat second tonight.

Will Warren isn't necessarily known for his elite first innings, but I do like him to go three up, three down against the White Sox in the opening frame on Thursday.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Warren had some disastrous first innings earlier in the year, namely against the Toronto Blue Jays (11 batters faced in 1st inning) and Los Angeles Dodgers (10) -- clubs that rank second and third in wOBA behind only Warren's Yankees.

But he's been in command since that infamous outing against the Jays, averaging 3.8 batters faced in the opening frame in the nine games since. He's limited clubs to three or four first-inning plate appearances in eight of nine starts in this span. Warren has also gone three up, three down in 8 of his last 20 starts, missing by one six times.

Mike Tauchman, Miguel Vargas, and Kyle Teel are expected to lead things off for the White Sox in this one. This month, Tauchman (.304 wOBA) and Vargas (.284) both show a below-average weighted on-base average versus righties. Teel figures to be the hardest out, but he does sport a 32.4% K% and .313 wOBA against the slider and a 24.1% K% and .306 wOBA against the sinker -- Warren's main pitches past the fastball.

Enter a chance to win two World Series tickets and travel accommodations! Step up to the plate and take a short quiz on responsible betting to join the sweepstakes. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.