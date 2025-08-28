2 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Thursday 8/28/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

Mystics at Liberty

Washington Mystics rookie Sonia Citron hasn't hit the glass quite as hard in the second half of the season, averaging just 3.0 rebounds per game since the All-Star Break -- down from 5.0 across her first 22 games.

That's caused her rebounds prop to drop, though I think this market has overcorrected a bit too much as Citron is still averaging 4.1 rebounds on the season. Fresh off a six-rebound game, this is a compelling spot to buy low on Sonia Citron's 4+ rebounds prop.

Although Citron has failed to record at least four rebounds in six of her last seven games, she's still hit this mark at a 50% clip (19/38) on the season. That includes both previous matchups with the Liberty, in which Citron netted four and five rebounds.

Such has been a common theme for New York in second half. The defending champs have the second-worst rebound rate in the WNBA since the All-Star Break. Much of that has come from the perimeter. In total, the Liberty have permitted the most rebounds per minute to opposing guards this season.

And while New York should be better on the glass with Breanna Stewart back in the lineup, they've also played at a considerably faster pace when Stewie's been healthy. That means more possessions, and in turn, more rebounds chances for Citron.

Storm at Lynx

The Minnesota Lynx have continued to separate themselves from the rest of the league in the second half, winning 10 of their last 13 games while sporting the W's best net rating (+14) since the All-Star Break. They did much of that work without MVP frontrunner Napheesa Collier, though she returned from a seven-game absence with 32 points in their 13-point win against Indiana. With 'Phee back in the fold, I do see value in Minnesota covering tonight, even with the line settled at Lynx -9 as of Thursday afternoon.

Even so, Minnesota has routinely posted double-digit margin of victories this season. Their 30 wins this season have come by an average of 14.3 points, and they've won by double-digits 18 times in 37 total games. At home, 11 of Minnesota's 18 wins have come by at least 10 points.

Now, Seattle has been one of the W's better road teams this season. But they've hit something of a wall in the second half, losing 10 times in their last 16 games. Four of those losses have come by double-digits, including their most recent game -- a 20-point road L to the Fever.

So, while the Storm have kept each of the first three head-to-heads with the Lynx within single-digits, this could be where the wheels fall off. Minnesota's +16 net rating with Collier in the lineup is hard to ignore, especially after Minnesota just beat Seattle without her earlier this month.

With these two sides headed in opposite directions and the Lynx finally healthy, look for Minnesota to cover a near double-digit spread at home.

