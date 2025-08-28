3 Best US Open Bets and Predictions for Day 5

The final Grand Slam of the year, the US Open, is underway this week.

US Open Betting Picks for Day 5

Hailey Baptiste vs. Naomi Osaka

Hailey Baptiste and Naomi Osaka will be up second on Armstrong during the day session. Osaka is 2-0 in their head-to-head, and although both of those matches went three sets, the recent form of both players suggests this could be a quicker outcome for Osaka.

Baptiste has had an uneven summer on hard courts, losing in the first or second round across four different tournaments. While she won her first-round match in straight sets, it was against Katerina Siniakova, who's best known for being one of the world's top doubles players. Siniakova didn't participate in any of the North American hard-court tournaments ahead of the event and has been eliminated in the first or second round at the US Open in six straight seasons.

Meanwhile, Osaka has continued a strong run of play since making her coaching change and reaching the final in Montreal. Over this span, she's won in straight sets in six of her last eight matches, with those wins finishing at 18, 18, 13, 16, 21, and 19 total games.

A similar result should be expected this afternoon. Tennis Abstract projects a 73.9% win probability for Osaka.

Donna Vekic vs. Coco Gauff

On Tuesday, Coco Gauff survived a tough first-round match against Ajli Tomljanovic 6-4, 6-7(2), 7-5, a battle that lasted nearly three hours. A lot of the problems that have plagued her recent play were present, as Gauff logged 10 double faults and hit significantly more unforced errors (59) than winners (29).

That shaky play suggests she could have similar trouble putting away Donna Vekic tonight.

Vekic has endured an underwhelming 2025 campaign and is now barely ranked inside the top 50, but she was a 2024 Wimbledon semifinalist and won a silver medal at the Paris Olympics, so she can't be overlooked. She was a US Open quarterfinalist in 2019, and most recently at the hard-court majors, Vekic advanced to the fourth round of both the 2024 US Open and 2025 Australian Open.

While the Croatian needed three sets to get past world No. 40 Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the first round, it was a good win over a player who made deep runs at Wimbledon (round of 16), Montreal (quarterfinals), and Cincinnati (round of 16) this summer.

Gauff and Vekic have split their head-to-head 1-1, further suggesting the latter can hang in this matchup.

In all, there's enough evidence to suggest that Vekic can keep this one close, and even if Gauff cleans up her play and wins in straight sets, it's still possible for Vekic to cover this number.

Amanda Anisimova vs. Maya Joint

Amanda Anisimova predictably had a quiet August in the lead-up to the US Open following her double-bagel loss to Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon final, but she made quick work of Kimberly Birrell 6-3, 6-2 in her opener, suggesting she could be poised to make some noise at another Grand Slam.

Maya Joint is a player on the rise, but she's still just 19 years old and hasn't had much success in majors yet. She was bounced in the first round at each of the other three Grand Slams this season, and her first-round win over world No. 130 Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva was just her second in a major main draw.

Over her young career, Joint is 1-6 versus top-20 opponents and 5-13 against top-50 opponents, so she's also struggled against top competition.

The gap between the two players is further backed by Anisimova ranking 11th in hard court Elo rating, per Tennis Abstract, while Joint is 57th. As a result, the site projects a 71.9% win chance for Anisimova.

A potential rematch against Swiatek in Anisimova's section of the draw could spell doom for her down the road, but in the meantime, this is a match she should be able to handle in straight sets.

