Wizards vs. Celtics NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 24

Wizards vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 24, 2024

Thursday, October 24, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: MNMT and NBCS-BOS

The Boston Celtics (1-0) are double-digit, 14.5-point favorites against the Washington Wizards (0-0) on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on MNMT and NBCS-BOS. The point total is set at 233.5 in the matchup.

Wizards vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -14.5 -108 -112 233.5 -110 -110 -901 +610

Wizards vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (84.3%)

Wizards vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics won 41 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover or pushing 41 times.

The Wizards had an ATS record of 4-4 as underdogs of 14.5 points or more last year.

Celtics games hit the over 43 out of 82 times last season.

In 82 Wizards games last year, 43 of them hit the over.

Boston had a better record against the spread when playing at home (22-17-2) than it did on the road (19-19-3) last season.

Last season, Washington was 14-25-2 at home against the spread (.341 winning percentage). On the road, it was 23-17-1 ATS (.561).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum collected 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists last year. He also sank 47.1% of his shots from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 triples per game (seventh in league).

Jaylen Brown's numbers last season were 23.0 points, 5.5 boards and 3.6 assists per game. He sank 49.9% of his shots from the floor and 35.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.1 treys.

Derrick White put up 15.2 points, 4.2 boards and 5.2 assists. He drained 46.1% of his shots from the field and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 treys per game.

Kristaps Porzingis recorded 20.1 points, 7.2 boards and 2.0 assists. He made 51.6% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per contest.

Last season, Jrue Holiday recorded 12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He drained 48.0% of his shots from the field and 42.9% from 3-point range (seventh in NBA), with 2.0 treys per game.

Wizards Leaders

Kyle Kuzma collected 22.2 points last season, plus 4.2 assists and 6.6 rebounds.

Jonas Valanciunas' numbers last season were 12.2 points, 8.8 boards and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 55.9% from the field.

Jordan Poole averaged 17.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists, shooting 41.3% from the field and 32.6% from downtown, with 2.4 made treys per contest.

Corey Kispert averaged 13.4 points, 2.8 boards and 2.0 assists.

Saddiq Bey's stats last season were 13.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 41.6% from the floor and 31.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

