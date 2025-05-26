Mets vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 26

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

MLB action on Monday includes the New York Mets facing the Chicago White Sox.

Mets vs White Sox Game Info

New York Mets (32-21) vs. Chicago White Sox (17-36)

Date: Monday, May 26, 2025

Monday, May 26, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: MLB Network, SNY, and CHSN

Mets vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-295) | CHW: (+240)

NYM: (-295) | CHW: (+240) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (-142) | CHW: +1.5 (+118)

NYM: -1.5 (-142) | CHW: +1.5 (+118) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Mets vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes (Mets) - 5-3, 3.13 ERA vs Adrian Houser (White Sox) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA

The Mets will give the nod to Clay Holmes (5-3) against the White Sox and Adrian Houser (1-0). Holmes and his team have a record of 5-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Holmes' team has been victorious in 71.4% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-2. Houser has not yet started a game with a set spread. The White Sox have not been a moneyline underdog when Houser starts this season.

Mets vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (73.6%)

Mets vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mets-White Sox, New York is the favorite at -295, and Chicago is +240 playing on the road.

Mets vs White Sox Spread

The Mets are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the White Sox. The Mets are -142 to cover the spread, while the White Sox are +118.

Mets versus White Sox on May 26 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -106 and the under set at -114.

Mets vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Mets have been favorites in 37 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (64.9%) in those contests.

New York has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -295.

Contests with the Mets have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 18 of 52 chances this season.

The Mets have an against the spread record of 25-27-0 in 52 games with a line this season.

The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline 50 total times this season. They've gone 15-35 in those games.

Chicago has played as a moneyline underdog of +240 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.

The White Sox have played in 51 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-24-3).

The White Sox have a 27-24-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.9% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso leads New York with 57 hits and an OBP of .391, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .536. He's batting .291.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 23rd in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Alonso hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Francisco Lindor has hit 10 homers this season while driving in 29 runs. He's batting .273 this season and slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .350.

His batting average is 54th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 48th, and his slugging percentage 53rd.

Juan Soto has 45 hits this season and has a slash line of .236/.363/.414.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .212 with a .274 OBP and 27 RBI for New York this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has racked up a team-high OBP (.316), and paces the White Sox in hits (44). He's batting .239 and slugging.

Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, he ranks 107th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 84th in slugging percentage.

Luis Robert is hitting .190 with six doubles, five home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .310 with an on-base percentage of .278.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 159th, his on-base percentage ranks 142nd, and he is 155th in slugging.

Chase Meidroth has four doubles, a home run and 14 walks while batting .305.

Lenyn Sosa's .405 slugging percentage leads his team.

