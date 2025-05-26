FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 26

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Will Gavin Williams strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Adrian Houser surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 26, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at Cleveland Guardians

  • Gavin Williams (Guardians): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -164) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
  • Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Chicago White Sox at New York Mets

  • Clay Holmes (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
  • Adrian Houser (White Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

