MLB
Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 26
Will Gavin Williams strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Adrian Houser surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 26, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Los Angeles Dodgers at Cleveland Guardians
- Gavin Williams (Guardians): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -164) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
Chicago White Sox at New York Mets
- Clay Holmes (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
- Adrian Houser (White Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance