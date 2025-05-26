Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 26

Will Shohei Ohtani or Freddie Freeman go yard on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 26, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at Cleveland Guardians

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 51 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 51 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 42 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 42 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 14% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 39 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 39 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 47 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 47 games (has homered in 21.3% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Lane Thomas (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 49 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 49 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Carlos Santana (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 37 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 37 games (has homered in 21.6% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Nolan Jones (Guardians): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

