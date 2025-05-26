MLB
Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 26
Will Shohei Ohtani or Freddie Freeman go yard on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 26, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Los Angeles Dodgers at Cleveland Guardians
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 51 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 42 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 39 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)
- Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 47 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Lane Thomas (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 49 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Bo Naylor (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Carlos Santana (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 37 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)
- Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Nolan Jones (Guardians): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
Chicago White Sox at New York Mets
- Pete Alonso (Mets): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 53 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)
- Juan Soto (Mets): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 52 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 49 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)
- Brett Baty (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Luis Robert (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Mike Tauchman (White Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 44 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)
- Jeff McNeil (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Joshua Palacios (White Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Matt Thaiss (White Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)
- Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Josh Rojas (White Sox): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games
- Michael A. Taylor (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)