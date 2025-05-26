Rangers vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 26

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

The MLB's Monday schedule includes the Texas Rangers taking on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Rangers vs Blue Jays Game Info

Texas Rangers (26-28) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (25-27)

Date: Monday, May 26, 2025

Monday, May 26, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and SNET

Rangers vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-152) | TOR: (+128)

TEX: (-152) | TOR: (+128) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+132) | TOR: +1.5 (-160)

TEX: -1.5 (+132) | TOR: +1.5 (-160) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Rangers vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 4-1, 2.33 ERA vs Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 4-4, 4.03 ERA

The probable starters are Jacob deGrom (4-1) for the Rangers and Kevin Gausman (4-4) for the Blue Jays. deGrom's team is 4-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When deGrom starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-2. The Blue Jays have a 5-5-0 record against the spread in Gausman's starts. The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Gausman's starts this season, and they went 3-3 in those matchups.

Rangers vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (54.1%)

Rangers vs Blue Jays Moneyline

The Rangers vs Blue Jays moneyline has Texas as a -152 favorite, while Toronto is a +128 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs Blue Jays Spread

The Rangers are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Blue Jays. The Rangers are +132 to cover the spread, while the Blue Jays are -160.

Rangers versus Blue Jays, on May 26, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Rangers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Rangers have been favorites in 26 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (69.2%) in those contests.

Texas has a record of 8-4 when favored by -152 or more this year.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over in 17 of their 54 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers have an against the spread mark of 29-25-0 in 54 games with a line this season.

The Blue Jays have gone 15-17 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.9% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer, Toronto has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

The Blue Jays have had an over/under set by bookmakers 51 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 26 of those games (26-24-1).

The Blue Jays are 31-20-0 ATS this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford is hitting .250 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 20 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .332 while slugging .457.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 92nd in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage, and 56th in slugging.

Langford will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with two walks.

Josh Jung leads Texas in slugging percentage (.472) and total hits (47) this season. He's batting .288 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 26th, his on-base percentage 69th, and his slugging percentage 40th.

Jung heads into this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .278 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Josh Smith leads Texas in OBP (.347) this season, fueled by 42 hits.

Adolis Garcia has seven home runs, 27 RBI and a batting average of .213 this season.

Garcia brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .118 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a has .382 on-base percentage to pace the Blue Jays. He's batting .276 while slugging .427.

He is 47th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Bo Bichette's .396 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .275 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 51st in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage.

George Springer has accumulated 38 hits, a team-high for the Blue Jays.

Alejandro Kirk has four doubles, three home runs and nine walks while hitting .284.

