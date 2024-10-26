Wizards vs. Cavaliers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 26

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Saturday, October 26, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: MNMT and FDSOH

The Washington Wizards (0-1) are 9.5-point underdogs against the Cleveland Cavaliers (2-0) at Capital One Arena on Saturday, October 26, 2024. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and FDSOH. The matchup's point total is set at 228.5.

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -9.5 -110 -110 228.5 -110 -110 -429 +340

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (71.5%)

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers won 39 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover or pushing 43 times.

The Wizards went 21-18-2 as underdogs of 9.5 points or more last year.

The Cavaliers and their opponents combined to hit the over 40 out of 82 times last season.

In 82 Wizards games last year, 43 of them hit the over.

Cleveland covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games last year. The Land covered 19 times in 41 games when playing at home, and it covered 20 times in 41 games on the road.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Washington had a lower winning percentage at home (.341, 14-25-2 record) than on the road (.561, 23-17-1).

Cavaliers Leaders

Jarrett Allen put up 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists last season. He also sank 63.4% of his shots from the floor (fourth in NBA).

Donovan Mitchell posted 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game last season. He also put up 1.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Caris LeVert's numbers last season were 14 points, 4.1 boards and 5.1 assists per contest. He sank 42.1% of his shots from the floor and 32.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 treys.

Max Strus collected 12.2 points, 4.8 boards and 4 assists. He drained 41.8% of his shots from the floor and 35.1% from 3-point range, with 2.4 treys per game.

Darius Garland's stats last season included 18 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. He made 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.3 triples.

Wizards Leaders

Kyle Kuzma recorded 22.2 points, 4.2 assists and 6.6 rebounds last season.

Jonas Valanciunas put up 12.2 points, 2.1 assists and 8.8 rebounds.

Jordan Poole averaged 17.4 points, 2.7 boards and 4.4 assists, shooting 41.3% from the floor and 32.6% from downtown, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Corey Kispert posted 13.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2 assists, shooting 48.6% from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made treys per game.

Saddiq Bey's stats last season were 13.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 41.6% from the field and 31.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

