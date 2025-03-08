Wisconsin vs Penn State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

The No. 12 Wisconsin Badgers (23-7, 13-6 Big Ten) host the Penn State Nittany Lions (15-15, 5-14 Big Ten) in Big Ten play at Kohl Center, starting at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Wisconsin vs. Penn State Game Info and Odds

Wisconsin vs. Penn State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin win (84.4%)

Before placing a bet on Saturday's Wisconsin-Penn State spread (Wisconsin -11.5) or over/under (154.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

Wisconsin vs. Penn State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has compiled a 19-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Penn State has covered 15 times in 30 chances against the spread this season.

Wisconsin (3-5) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 11.5 points or more this season (37.5%) than Penn State (1-0) does as an 11.5+-point underdog (100%).

The Badgers have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered eight times in 16 games at home, and they've covered eight times in 11 games on the road.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Nittany Lions have a lower winning percentage at home (.471, 8-9-0 record) than on the road (.556, 5-4-0).

Wisconsin has 14 wins against the spread in 19 conference games this year.

Penn State has 10 wins against the spread in 19 Big Ten games this year.

Wisconsin vs. Penn State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Wisconsin has been victorious in 18, or 90%, of the 20 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Badgers have yet to lose in seven games when named as moneyline favorite of -690 or better.

Penn State has been the moneyline underdog 12 total times this season. Penn State has gone 2-10 in those games.

The Nittany Lions have played as a moneyline underdog of +480 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Wisconsin has an implied victory probability of 87.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Wisconsin vs. Penn State Head-to-Head Comparison

Wisconsin has a +316 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.6 points per game. It is putting up 81 points per game to rank 33rd in college basketball and is allowing 70.4 per contest to rank 134th in college basketball.

John Tonje's team-leading 19.1 points per game ranks 37th in the country.

Penn State's +171 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.9 points per game (63rd in college basketball) while allowing 73.2 per outing (219th in college basketball).

Adrian Baldwin Jr.'s 14.2 points per game leads Penn State and ranks 351st in the country.

The 32.9 rebounds per game the Badgers average rank 124th in the nation, and are 2.2 more than the 30.7 their opponents record per outing.

Nolan Winter is 314th in college basketball play with six rebounds per game to lead the Badgers.

The Nittany Lions are 259th in the nation at 30.7 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 30.4 their opponents average.

Yanic Konan Niederhauser paces the Nittany Lions with 6.2 rebounds per game (277th in college basketball).

Wisconsin averages 105.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (14th in college basketball), and gives up 91.7 points per 100 possessions (137th in college basketball).

The Nittany Lions' 100.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 77th in college basketball, and the 93.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 170th in college basketball.

