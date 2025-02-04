Wisconsin vs Indiana Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 4

The Wisconsin Badgers (17-5, 7-4 Big Ten) hope to continue a five-game home win streak when they host the Indiana Hoosiers (14-8, 5-6 Big Ten) on February 4, 2025.

Wisconsin vs. Indiana Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Tuesday, February 4, 2025 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Arena: Kohl Center

Wisconsin vs. Indiana Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin win (81.9%)

Before you wager on Tuesday's Wisconsin-Indiana spread (Wisconsin -9.5) or total (150.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Wisconsin vs. Indiana: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has compiled a 13-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

Indiana has compiled an 11-11-0 ATS record so far this season.

As a 9.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Indiana is 1-1 against the spread compared to the 2-5 ATS record Wisconsin puts up as a 9.5-point favorite.

The Badgers have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered five times in 12 games at home, and they've covered five times in seven games on the road.

The Hoosiers' winning percentage against the spread at home is .538 (7-6-0). Away, it is .500 (3-3-0).

Wisconsin is 8-3-0 against the spread in conference action this year.

Indiana has covered the spread seven times in 11 Big Ten games.

Wisconsin vs. Indiana: Moneyline Betting Stats

Wisconsin has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 14 games this year and has walked away with the win 13 times (92.9%) in those games.

The Badgers have not lost in six games this year when favored by -529 or better on the moneyline.

Indiana has compiled a 2-7 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 22.2% of those games).

The Hoosiers have played as a moneyline underdog of +390 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Wisconsin has a 84.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Wisconsin vs. Indiana Head-to-Head Comparison

Wisconsin is outscoring opponents by 11 points per game with a +242 scoring differential overall. It puts up 81.5 points per game (33rd in college basketball) and gives up 70.5 per contest (146th in college basketball).

John Tonje's 18.6 points per game lead Wisconsin and are 44th in the nation.

Indiana has a +79 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.6 points per game. It is putting up 77.1 points per game, 104th in college basketball, and is allowing 73.5 per outing to rank 238th in college basketball.

Oumar Ballo leads Indiana, putting up 14.5 points per game (314th in college basketball).

The 32.4 rebounds per game the Badgers average rank 171st in the country, and are 2.3 more than the 30.1 their opponents pull down per contest.

Steven Crowl averages 5.8 rebounds per game (ranking 364th in college basketball) to lead the Badgers.

The 33.7 rebounds per game the Hoosiers accumulate rank 106th in the country, 3.5 more than the 30.2 their opponents grab.

Ballo averages 10 rebounds per game (13th in college basketball) to lead the Hoosiers.

Wisconsin ranks 14th in college basketball with 106.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 170th in college basketball defensively with 91.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Hoosiers rank 157th in college basketball with 96.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 175th defensively with 92.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

