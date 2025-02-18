Wisconsin vs Illinois Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 18

The Wisconsin Badgers (20-5, 10-4 Big Ten) will host the Illinois Fighting Illini (17-9, 9-7 Big Ten) after winning six straight home games.

Wisconsin vs. Illinois Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Tuesday, February 18, 2025 Game time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Arena: Kohl Center

Wisconsin vs. Illinois Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin win (71.2%)

Wisconsin vs. Illinois: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Wisconsin is 16-9-0 ATS this season.

Illinois has put together a 13-13-0 record against the spread this year.

When the spread is set as 4.5 or more this season, Wisconsin (9-6) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (60%) than Illinois (1-1) does as the underdog (50%).

Against the spread, the Badgers have played worse at home, covering six times in 13 home games, and seven times in nine road games.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Fighting Illini have a better winning percentage at home (.533, 8-7-0 record) than away (.500, 4-4-0).

Wisconsin has covered the spread 11 times in 14 conference games.

Illinois has covered the spread seven times in 16 Big Ten games.

Wisconsin vs. Illinois: Moneyline Betting Stats

Wisconsin has won in 15, or 93.8%, of the 16 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Badgers have yet to lose in 14 games when named as moneyline favorite of -176 or better.

Illinois has put together a 1-3 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 25% of those games).

The Fighting Illini have played as a moneyline underdog of +146 or longer in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Wisconsin has a 63.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Wisconsin vs. Illinois Head-to-Head Comparison

Wisconsin is outscoring opponents by 11 points per game with a +275 scoring differential overall. It puts up 81.5 points per game (28th in college basketball) and gives up 70.5 per outing (139th in college basketball).

John Tonje's team-leading 19.2 points per game ranks 34th in college basketball.

Illinois is outscoring opponents by 12.7 points per game, with a +331 scoring differential overall. It puts up 84.3 points per game (10th in college basketball) and allows 71.6 per contest (180th in college basketball).

Illinois' leading scorer, Kasparas Jakucionis, ranks 169th in the nation, scoring 16 points per game.

The 32.2 rebounds per game the Badgers average rank 173rd in college basketball, and are 1.9 more than the 30.3 their opponents record per contest.

Steven Crowl's 5.6 rebounds per game lead the Badgers and rank 412th in college basketball play.

The Fighting Illini win the rebound battle by 11.4 boards on average. They record 41.3 rebounds per game, first in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 29.9.

Tomislav Ivisic leads the Fighting Illini with 8.5 rebounds per game (46th in college basketball).

Wisconsin's 106.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank eighth in college basketball, and the 92.4 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 163rd in college basketball.

The Fighting Illini average 101.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (56th in college basketball), and allow 86 points per 100 possessions (32nd in college basketball).

