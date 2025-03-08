FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Wild vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Wild vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 9

The Minnesota Wild versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is on the NHL schedule for Sunday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Wild vs Penguins Game Info

  • Minnesota Wild (36-23-4) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (24-31-10)
  • Date: Sunday, March 9, 2025
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
  • Coverage: TNT

Wild vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Wild (-162)Penguins (+134)5.5Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Wild win (58.3%)

Wild vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Penguins are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Wild. The Penguins are -188 to cover the spread, and the Wild are +152.

Wild vs Penguins Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Wild-Penguins on March 9, with the over being -134 and the under +110.

Wild vs Penguins Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Wild-Penguins, Minnesota is the favorite at -162, and Pittsburgh is +134 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup