NHL
Wild vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 9
The Minnesota Wild versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is on the NHL schedule for Sunday.
Wild vs Penguins Game Info
- Minnesota Wild (36-23-4) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (24-31-10)
- Date: Sunday, March 9, 2025
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Coverage: TNT
Wild vs Penguins Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Wild (-162)
|Penguins (+134)
|5.5
|Wild (-1.5)
Wild vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Wild win (58.3%)
Wild vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Penguins are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Wild. The Penguins are -188 to cover the spread, and the Wild are +152.
Wild vs Penguins Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Wild-Penguins on March 9, with the over being -134 and the under +110.
Wild vs Penguins Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Wild-Penguins, Minnesota is the favorite at -162, and Pittsburgh is +134 playing on the road.