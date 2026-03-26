FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Wild vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 26

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Wild vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 26

The Minnesota Wild will take on the Florida Panthers in NHL action on Thursday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Wild vs Panthers Game Info

  • Minnesota Wild (40-20-12) vs. Florida Panthers (35-32-3)
  • Date: Thursday, March 26, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN

Wild vs Panthers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Wild (-142)Panthers (+118)5.5Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Wild win (59.1%)

Wild vs Panthers Puck Line

  • The Wild are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Panthers. The Wild are +172 to cover the spread, while the Panthers are -215.

Wild vs Panthers Over/Under

  • Wild versus Panthers on March 26 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -138 and the under +112.

Wild vs Panthers Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Wild vs. Panthers reveal Minnesota as the favorite (-142) and Florida as the underdog (+118) despite being the home team.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup