Wild vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 26

The Minnesota Wild will take on the Florida Panthers in NHL action on Thursday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Wild vs Panthers Game Info

Minnesota Wild (40-20-12) vs. Florida Panthers (35-32-3)

Date: Thursday, March 26, 2026

Thursday, March 26, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN

Wild vs Panthers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Wild (-142) Panthers (+118) 5.5 Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wild win (59.1%)

Wild vs Panthers Puck Line

The Wild are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Panthers. The Wild are +172 to cover the spread, while the Panthers are -215.

Wild vs Panthers Over/Under

Wild versus Panthers on March 26 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -138 and the under +112.

Wild vs Panthers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Wild vs. Panthers reveal Minnesota as the favorite (-142) and Florida as the underdog (+118) despite being the home team.

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