NHL
Wild vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 26
The Minnesota Wild will take on the Florida Panthers in NHL action on Thursday.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Wild vs Panthers Game Info
- Minnesota Wild (40-20-12) vs. Florida Panthers (35-32-3)
- Date: Thursday, March 26, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN
Wild vs Panthers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Wild (-142)
|Panthers (+118)
|5.5
|Wild (-1.5)
Wild vs Panthers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Wild win (59.1%)
Wild vs Panthers Puck Line
- The Wild are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Panthers. The Wild are +172 to cover the spread, while the Panthers are -215.
Wild vs Panthers Over/Under
- Wild versus Panthers on March 26 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -138 and the under +112.
Wild vs Panthers Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Wild vs. Panthers reveal Minnesota as the favorite (-142) and Florida as the underdog (+118) despite being the home team.