Wild vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 1

The Minnesota Wild versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is on the NHL schedule for Friday.

Wild vs Lightning Game Info

Minnesota Wild (6-1-2) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (7-3)

Date: Friday, November 1, 2024

Friday, November 1, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota Coverage: ESPN+

Wild vs Lightning Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Wild (-118) Lightning (-102) 6.5 Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lightning win (60.6%)

Wild vs Lightning Puck Line

The Lightning are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Wild. The Lightning are -260 to cover the spread, and the Wild are +205.

Wild vs Lightning Over/Under

The over/under for the Wild versus Lightning matchup on November 1 has been set at 6.5, with +110 odds on the over and -134 odds on the under.

Wild vs Lightning Moneyline

The Wild vs Lightning moneyline has Minnesota as a -118 favorite, while Tampa Bay is a -102 underdog on the road.

