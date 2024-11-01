Wild vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 1
The Minnesota Wild versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is on the NHL schedule for Friday.
Wild vs Lightning Game Info
- Minnesota Wild (6-1-2) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (7-3)
- Date: Friday, November 1, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Coverage: ESPN+
Wild vs Lightning Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Wild (-118)
|Lightning (-102)
|6.5
|Wild (-1.5)
Wild vs Lightning Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (60.6%)
Wild vs Lightning Puck Line
- The Lightning are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Wild. The Lightning are -260 to cover the spread, and the Wild are +205.
Wild vs Lightning Over/Under
- The over/under for the Wild versus Lightning matchup on November 1 has been set at 6.5, with +110 odds on the over and -134 odds on the under.
Wild vs Lightning Moneyline
- The Wild vs Lightning moneyline has Minnesota as a -118 favorite, while Tampa Bay is a -102 underdog on the road.