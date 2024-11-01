menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

Horse Racing iconHorse Racing

Explore Horse Racing

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Wild vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Wild vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 1

The Minnesota Wild versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is on the NHL schedule for Friday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Wild vs Lightning Game Info

  • Minnesota Wild (6-1-2) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (7-3)
  • Date: Friday, November 1, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Wild vs Lightning Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Wild (-118)Lightning (-102)6.5Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (60.6%)

Wild vs Lightning Puck Line

  • The Lightning are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Wild. The Lightning are -260 to cover the spread, and the Wild are +205.

Wild vs Lightning Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Wild versus Lightning matchup on November 1 has been set at 6.5, with +110 odds on the over and -134 odds on the under.

Wild vs Lightning Moneyline

  • The Wild vs Lightning moneyline has Minnesota as a -118 favorite, while Tampa Bay is a -102 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup