Wild vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 29

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the New Jersey Devils.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Wild vs Devils Game Info

Minnesota Wild (41-27-5) vs. New Jersey Devils (38-29-7)

Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Saturday, March 29, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota Coverage: ESPN+

Wild vs Devils Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Wild (-128) Devils (+106) 5.5 Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Devils Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Devils win (54.3%)

Wild vs Devils Puck Line

The Devils are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Wild. The Devils are -250 to cover the spread, and the Wild are +198.

Wild vs Devils Over/Under

Wild versus Devils on March 29 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over +110 and the under -134.

Wild vs Devils Moneyline

The Wild vs Devils moneyline has Minnesota as a -128 favorite, while New Jersey is a +106 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!