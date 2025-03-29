NHL
Wild vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 29
Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the New Jersey Devils.
Wild vs Devils Game Info
- Minnesota Wild (41-27-5) vs. New Jersey Devils (38-29-7)
- Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Coverage: ESPN+
Wild vs Devils Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Wild (-128)
|Devils (+106)
|5.5
|Wild (-1.5)
Wild vs Devils Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Devils win (54.3%)
Wild vs Devils Puck Line
- The Devils are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Wild. The Devils are -250 to cover the spread, and the Wild are +198.
Wild vs Devils Over/Under
- Wild versus Devils on March 29 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over +110 and the under -134.
Wild vs Devils Moneyline
- The Wild vs Devils moneyline has Minnesota as a -128 favorite, while New Jersey is a +106 underdog on the road.