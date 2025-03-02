Wild vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 2

The Minnesota Wild are among the NHL teams playing on Sunday, versus the Boston Bruins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.

Wild vs Bruins Game Info

Minnesota Wild (34-22-4) vs. Boston Bruins (28-25-8)

Date: Sunday, March 2, 2025

Sunday, March 2, 2025 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota Coverage: TNT

Wild vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Wild (-152) Bruins (+126) 5.5 Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wild win (58.3%)

Wild vs Bruins Puck Line

The Wild are 1.5-goal favorites against the Bruins. The Wild are +172 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are -215.

Wild vs Bruins Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Wild-Bruins game on March 2, with the over available at -106 and the under at -114.

Wild vs Bruins Moneyline

Boston is the underdog, +126 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -152 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!