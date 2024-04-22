Who Will Take Home the 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year Award?

With the NFL Draft set to kick off this Thursday, April 25th, a new class of rookies will look to make their mark in the league.

Over on FanDuel Sportsbook, you may find an array of markets for the NFL Draft, as well as the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

For this article, we'll turn our attention to the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Before we dive into the odds and top candidates, let's take a look a how this award has been dolled out in years past.

In the last 20 seasons, 10 quarterbacks, 6 running backs, and 4 wide receivers have taken home this award. Most recently, C.J. Stroud won after a spectacular 4,108-yard and 23-touchdown rookie campaign.

With that, let's check out the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds and see which rising stars could take home the hardware.

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds

Player Offensive Rookie of the Year Award Odds Caleb Williams +350 Marvin Harrison Jr. +600 Malik Nabers +700 Rome Odunze +1000 Jayden Daniels +1200 Drake Maye +1300 J.J. McCarthy +1600 View Full Table

It is no surprise that Caleb Williams owns the shortest odds in this market.

While this year's NFL draft class is loaded with exciting single-callers, the hype surrounding the former Heisman winner could not be bigger.

Williams has -20000 odds to be selected as the Number 1 overall pick, which is owned by the Chicago Bears.

Chicago fans spent much of the 2023 season daydreaming about Williams, and now, that reality could look better than they'd ever imagined.

Not only will the Bears return with D.J. Moore and Cole Kmet, but they've made awesome offseason additions, including Keenan Allen, Gerald Everett, and D'Andre Swift.

The Moore-Allen dual threat could prove to be lethal, and Chicago has made sure to build an infrastructure that will support their rookie QB.

It doesn't hurt that the Bears also own the ninth overall pick in the impending draft. As of this writing, Rome Odunze (+1000 odds in this market) has the shortest odds (+150) to be drafted ninth overall.

If Odunze does in fact go to the Bears, it's hard to make a case for him in this market. A great Odunze season would likely mean a great season for Williams, and we know that quarterbacks tend to win out in the awards market.

Williams will have to keep up his end of the bargain, but the path has been paved for success in Chicago. The Bears currently have +100 playoff odds.

Marvin Harrison Jr. owns the second-shortest odds for Offensive Rookie of the Year, and beyond his impressive resume as an Ohio State Buckeye, there's a key reason to like him in this market prior to the draft.

We're trending toward a draft that sees a quarterback selected with the top three picks. Past that, the Arizona Cardinals own the fourth overall pick, and FanDuel Sportsbook has -240 odds for Harrison Jr. to be selected in this spot.

It seems Harrison Jr. could be a Cardinal by the week's end, which would pair him with Kyler Murray, the 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Arizona's receiving core is lacking, so it's easy to picture a target-heavy season for the rookie.

Other top receivers in this market include Malik Nabers (+700) and the aforementioned Odunze.

Nabers' ultimate destination is a bit more murky than Harrison Jr.'s, so I'd feel more comfortable siding with Harrison Jr. prior to the draft. If he ends up a Cardinal, the Murray-to-Harrison connection could prove fruitful.

If you're looking to fade the QBs in this market and get in on pre-draft odds, this may be the best place to look.

Williams has already stolen much of the rookie spotlight, but there's value to be had in siding with the other QBs in this draft class, particularly Jayden Daniels.

As of this writing, Daniels owns -260 odds to be selected with the number two overall pick, which is owned by the Washington Commanders.

The 2023 Heisman winner has a chance to turn things around for Washington, and his talents can't be ignored in favor of Williams.

In fact, FanDuel Research's Jim Sannes has Daniels ranked at the top of the list in his statistical model of the 2024 QB draft class.

Daniels will get to play alongside the newly-signed Austin Ekeler for a Commanders team that owns just +300 playoff odds.

The expectations for Washington are low, but Daniels has a chance to make himself the talking point of this rookie class.

For an award that has been handed out to QBs at a 50.0% rate over the last 20 seasons, it's easy to see the value with these +1500 odds.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets when you place your first bet of at least $5 —win or lose! See the promotions page for more information

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.