Football's biggest day is almost here! On February 9th, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will battle for the Lombardi Trophy.

This matchup will be a repeat of Super Bowl LVII, when the Chiefs defeated the Eagles as the away team.

But who will be the home/away team for Super Bowl LIX? How is it determined? Read on to learn more.

Who Is the Home Team for Super Bowl LIX?

During Super Bowl LIX, the Eagles will be considered the home team against the Chiefs.

This will be the same as Super Bowl LVII when the Eagles and Chiefs last played each other in the championship.

How Is the Home Team Decided?

Home team advantage flips between the AFC and NFC every year. This means an NFC team gets to be home in odd-numbered Super Bowls, and AFC teams are home for even-numbered Super Bowls.

This first started during Super Bowl I, when the Green Bay Packers (NFC) were considered the home team.

What Does It Mean to Be the Home Team in the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl is played at a location predetermined before the start of the regular season. Therefore, the home team isn't actually playing at home — unless it's coincidental, like when the Rams got to play at home in LA during Super Bowl LVI.

The home team gets the perk of choosing their jersey color for the big game.

The away team gets to call heads or tails during the pregame coin toss.

Where Is Super Bowl LIX?

This year's Super Bowl will be played in New Orleans on February 9th.

