Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 30
In a Thursday MLB schedule that has plenty of compelling matchups, the Seattle Mariners versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to catch. For predictions on every game on the slate, check out the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan vs. Cole Winn
- Records: Rays (64-44), Rangers (55-54)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -184
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 61.38%
- Rangers Win Probability: 38.62%
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Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. Noah Cameron
- Records: Twins (55-55), Royals (46-64)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -136
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 57.16%
- Royals Win Probability: 42.84%
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New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Ryan Weathers
- Records: White Sox (57-51), Yankees (61-48)
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: -116
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 53.98%
- White Sox Win Probability: 46.02%
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Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Javier Assad
- Records: Cardinals (54-55), Cubs (62-47)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -116
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 52.69%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 47.31%
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Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CINR and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Rhett Lowder vs. Yohan Ramirez
- Records: Reds (50-57), Pirates (55-54)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -124
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 64.05%
- Reds Win Probability: 35.95%
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Miami Marlins at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean vs. Eury Pérez
- Records: Mets (46-63), Marlins (55-54)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -126
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 55.13%
- Marlins Win Probability: 44.87%
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Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs. Jake Irvin
- Records: Braves (63-45), Nationals (55-54)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -154
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 56.96%
- Nationals Win Probability: 43.04%
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Boston Red Sox at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Mason Barnett vs. Sonny Gray
- Records: Athletics (45-63), Red Sox (56-51)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -190
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +160
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 53.29%
- Athletics Win Probability: 46.71%
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San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: JP Sears vs. Robbie Ray
- Records: Padres (55-53), Giants (46-62)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -168
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +142
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 51.36%
- Padres Win Probability: 48.64%
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Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network and SportsNet LA and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki vs. Bryan Woo
- Records: Dodgers (68-40), Mariners (53-56)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -144
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 57.54%
- Mariners Win Probability: 42.46%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.