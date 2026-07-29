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Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 30

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 30

In a Thursday MLB schedule that has plenty of compelling matchups, the Seattle Mariners versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to catch. For predictions on every game on the slate, check out the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 12:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Tropicana Field
  • TV Channel: RAYS and RSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan vs. Cole Winn
  • Records: Rays (64-44), Rangers (55-54)
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -184
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 61.38%
  • Rangers Win Probability: 38.62%

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Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Target Field
  • TV Channel: MNNT and ROYL
  • Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. Noah Cameron
  • Records: Twins (55-55), Royals (46-64)
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: -136
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 57.16%
  • Royals Win Probability: 42.84%

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New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN and YES
  • Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Ryan Weathers
  • Records: White Sox (57-51), Yankees (61-48)
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 53.98%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 46.02%

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Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: CARD and MARQ
  • Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Javier Assad
  • Records: Cardinals (54-55), Cubs (62-47)
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 52.69%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 47.31%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park
  • TV Channel: CINR and SportsNet PT
  • Probable Pitchers: Rhett Lowder vs. Yohan Ramirez
  • Records: Reds (50-57), Pirates (55-54)
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: -124
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
  • Pirates Win Probability: 64.05%
  • Reds Win Probability: 35.95%

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Miami Marlins at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: SNY and MIAM
  • Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean vs. Eury Pérez
  • Records: Mets (46-63), Marlins (55-54)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 55.13%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 44.87%

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Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs. Jake Irvin
  • Records: Braves (63-45), Nationals (55-54)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -154
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 56.96%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 43.04%

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Boston Red Sox at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sutter Health Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NESN
  • Probable Pitchers: Mason Barnett vs. Sonny Gray
  • Records: Athletics (45-63), Red Sox (56-51)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -190
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 53.29%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 46.71%

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San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Petco Park
  • TV Channel: SDPA and NBCS-BA
  • Probable Pitchers: JP Sears vs. Robbie Ray
  • Records: Padres (55-53), Giants (46-62)
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -168
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 51.36%
  • Padres Win Probability: 48.64%

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Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: MLB Network and SportsNet LA and SEAM
  • Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki vs. Bryan Woo
  • Records: Dodgers (68-40), Mariners (53-56)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -144
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 57.54%
  • Mariners Win Probability: 42.46%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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