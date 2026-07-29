Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 30

In a Thursday MLB schedule that has plenty of compelling matchups, the Seattle Mariners versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to catch. For predictions on every game on the slate, check out the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:10 p.m. ET

12:10 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and RSN

RAYS and RSN Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan vs. Cole Winn

Shane McClanahan vs. Cole Winn Records: Rays (64-44), Rangers (55-54)

Rays (64-44), Rangers (55-54) Rays Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 61.38%

61.38% Rangers Win Probability: 38.62%

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Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and ROYL

MNNT and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. Noah Cameron

Bailey Ober vs. Noah Cameron Records: Twins (55-55), Royals (46-64)

Twins (55-55), Royals (46-64) Twins Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Royals Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 57.16%

57.16% Royals Win Probability: 42.84%

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New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and YES

CHSN and YES Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Ryan Weathers

Sean Burke vs. Ryan Weathers Records: White Sox (57-51), Yankees (61-48)

White Sox (57-51), Yankees (61-48) White Sox Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Yankees Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 53.98%

53.98% White Sox Win Probability: 46.02%

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Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and MARQ

CARD and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Javier Assad

Andre Pallante vs. Javier Assad Records: Cardinals (54-55), Cubs (62-47)

Cardinals (54-55), Cubs (62-47) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Cubs Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 52.69%

52.69% Cardinals Win Probability: 47.31%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and SportsNet PT

CINR and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Rhett Lowder vs. Yohan Ramirez

Rhett Lowder vs. Yohan Ramirez Records: Reds (50-57), Pirates (55-54)

Reds (50-57), Pirates (55-54) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Reds Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 64.05%

64.05% Reds Win Probability: 35.95%

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Miami Marlins at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and MIAM

SNY and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean vs. Eury Pérez

Nolan McLean vs. Eury Pérez Records: Mets (46-63), Marlins (55-54)

Mets (46-63), Marlins (55-54) Mets Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 55.13%

55.13% Marlins Win Probability: 44.87%

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Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs. Jake Irvin

Grant Holmes vs. Jake Irvin Records: Braves (63-45), Nationals (55-54)

Braves (63-45), Nationals (55-54) Braves Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 56.96%

56.96% Nationals Win Probability: 43.04%

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Boston Red Sox at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NESN

NBCS-CA and NESN Probable Pitchers: Mason Barnett vs. Sonny Gray

Mason Barnett vs. Sonny Gray Records: Athletics (45-63), Red Sox (56-51)

Athletics (45-63), Red Sox (56-51) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -190

-190 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 53.29%

53.29% Athletics Win Probability: 46.71%

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San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: SDPA and NBCS-BA

SDPA and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: JP Sears vs. Robbie Ray

JP Sears vs. Robbie Ray Records: Padres (55-53), Giants (46-62)

Padres (55-53), Giants (46-62) Padres Moneyline Odds: -168

-168 Giants Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 51.36%

51.36% Padres Win Probability: 48.64%

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Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network and SportsNet LA and SEAM

MLB Network and SportsNet LA and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki vs. Bryan Woo

Roki Sasaki vs. Bryan Woo Records: Dodgers (68-40), Mariners (53-56)

Dodgers (68-40), Mariners (53-56) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Mariners Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 57.54%

57.54% Mariners Win Probability: 42.46%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.