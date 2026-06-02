White Sox vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 2

Odds updated as of 4:12 p.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Chicago White Sox playing the Minnesota Twins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

White Sox vs Twins Game Info

Chicago White Sox (32-28) vs. Minnesota Twins (28-33)

Date: Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Tuesday, June 2, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and CHSN

White Sox vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHW: (-124) | MIN: (+106)

CHW: (-124) | MIN: (+106) Spread: CHW: -1.5 (+138) | MIN: +1.5 (-166)

CHW: -1.5 (+138) | MIN: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

White Sox vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin (White Sox) - 8-1, 2.00 ERA vs Connor Prielipp (Twins) - 1-3, 5.13 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Davis Martin (8-1) to the mound, while Connor Prielipp (1-3) will answer the bell for the Twins. Martin and his team are 10-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Martin's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Twins have a 4-3-0 record against the spread in Prielipp's starts. The Twins have a 2-4 record in Prielipp's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

White Sox vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: White Sox win (52.4%)

White Sox vs Twins Moneyline

Minnesota is a +106 underdog on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -124 favorite on the road.

White Sox vs Twins Spread

The Twins are hosting the White Sox, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Twins are +138 to cover the spread, and the White Sox are -166.

An over/under of 8 has been set for White Sox-Twins on June 2, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Bet on Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

White Sox vs Twins Betting Trends

The White Sox have come away with four wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Chicago has been victorious three times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 on the moneyline.

Contests with the White Sox have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 33 of 58 chances this season.

In 58 games with a line this season, the White Sox have a mark of 34-24-0 against the spread.

The Twins have won 43.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (17-22).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, Minnesota has gone 15-18 (45.5%).

The Twins have played in 60 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 37 times (37-21-2).

The Twins are 33-27-0 ATS this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas is batting .241 with 10 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 38 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .366 while slugging .509.

Among all qualifying batters in the majors, he ranks 98th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

Colson Montgomery has 11 doubles, 15 home runs and 22 walks. He's batting .229 and slugging .486 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 119th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.

Chase Meidroth has hit five homers with a team-high .394 SLG this season.

Meidroth enters this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with three doubles and a walk.

Sam Antonacci is batting .280 with a .370 OBP and 13 RBI for Chicago this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has put up a slugging percentage of .554 and has 55 hits, both team-best numbers for the Twins. He's batting .258 and with an on-base percentage of .321.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 70th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Brooks Lee has nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 15 walks while batting .256. He's slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .314.

His batting average ranks 72nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 110th, and he is 67th in slugging.

Luke Keaschall is batting .244 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 20 walks.

Josh Bell is batting .230 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 17 walks.

White Sox vs Twins Head to Head

6/1/2026: 9-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

9-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/28/2026: 6-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/27/2026: 15-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

15-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/26/2026: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/25/2026: 3-1 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-1 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/4/2025: 11-8 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

11-8 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/3/2025: 4-3 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-3 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/2/2025: 12-3 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

12-3 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/1/2025: 6-5 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-5 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/24/2025: 8-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

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