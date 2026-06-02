White Sox vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 2
Odds updated as of 4:12 p.m.
MLB action on Tuesday includes the Chicago White Sox playing the Minnesota Twins.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
White Sox vs Twins Game Info
- Chicago White Sox (32-28) vs. Minnesota Twins (28-33)
- Date: Tuesday, June 2, 2026
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Coverage: Twins.TV and CHSN
White Sox vs Twins Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: CHW: (-124) | MIN: (+106)
- Spread: CHW: -1.5 (+138) | MIN: +1.5 (-166)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)
White Sox vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin (White Sox) - 8-1, 2.00 ERA vs Connor Prielipp (Twins) - 1-3, 5.13 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Davis Martin (8-1) to the mound, while Connor Prielipp (1-3) will answer the bell for the Twins. Martin and his team are 10-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Martin's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Twins have a 4-3-0 record against the spread in Prielipp's starts. The Twins have a 2-4 record in Prielipp's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
White Sox vs Twins Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: White Sox win (52.4%)
White Sox vs Twins Moneyline
- Minnesota is a +106 underdog on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -124 favorite on the road.
White Sox vs Twins Spread
- The Twins are hosting the White Sox, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Twins are +138 to cover the spread, and the White Sox are -166.
White Sox vs Twins Over/Under
- An over/under of 8 has been set for White Sox-Twins on June 2, with the over being -114 and the under -106.
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White Sox vs Twins Betting Trends
- The White Sox have come away with four wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This season Chicago has been victorious three times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the White Sox have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 33 of 58 chances this season.
- In 58 games with a line this season, the White Sox have a mark of 34-24-0 against the spread.
- The Twins have won 43.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (17-22).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, Minnesota has gone 15-18 (45.5%).
- The Twins have played in 60 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 37 times (37-21-2).
- The Twins are 33-27-0 ATS this season.
White Sox Player Leaders
- Miguel Vargas is batting .241 with 10 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 38 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .366 while slugging .509.
- Among all qualifying batters in the majors, he ranks 98th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.
- Colson Montgomery has 11 doubles, 15 home runs and 22 walks. He's batting .229 and slugging .486 with an on-base percentage of .323.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 119th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.
- Chase Meidroth has hit five homers with a team-high .394 SLG this season.
- Meidroth enters this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with three doubles and a walk.
- Sam Antonacci is batting .280 with a .370 OBP and 13 RBI for Chicago this season.
Twins Player Leaders
- Byron Buxton has put up a slugging percentage of .554 and has 55 hits, both team-best numbers for the Twins. He's batting .258 and with an on-base percentage of .321.
- Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 70th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.
- Brooks Lee has nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 15 walks while batting .256. He's slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .314.
- His batting average ranks 72nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 110th, and he is 67th in slugging.
- Luke Keaschall is batting .244 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 20 walks.
- Josh Bell is batting .230 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 17 walks.
White Sox vs Twins Head to Head
- 6/1/2026: 9-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 5/28/2026: 6-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 5/27/2026: 15-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 5/26/2026: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 5/25/2026: 3-1 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 9/4/2025: 11-8 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 9/3/2025: 4-3 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 9/2/2025: 12-3 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 9/1/2025: 6-5 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 8/24/2025: 8-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
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