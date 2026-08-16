White Sox vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 16

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Chicago White Sox versus the Detroit Tigers is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

White Sox vs Tigers Game Info

Chicago White Sox (64-58) vs. Detroit Tigers (60-63)

Date: Sunday, August 16, 2026

Sunday, August 16, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and CHSN

White Sox vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHW: (-112) | DET: (-104)

CHW: (-112) | DET: (-104) Spread: CHW: -1.5 (+155) | DET: +1.5 (-188)

CHW: -1.5 (+155) | DET: +1.5 (-188) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

White Sox vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke (White Sox) - 7-6, 2.99 ERA vs Drew Anderson (Tigers) - 4-4, 3.91 ERA

The White Sox will call on Sean Burke (7-6) against the Tigers and Drew Anderson (4-4). Burke's team is 9-11-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Burke's team has a record of 4-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Tigers have gone 3-1-0 against the spread when Anderson starts. The Tigers have been the moneyline underdog in three of Anderson's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those games.

White Sox vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (54.1%)

White Sox vs Tigers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-White Sox, Detroit is the underdog at -104, and Chicago is -112 playing on the road.

White Sox vs Tigers Spread

The White Sox are at the Tigers and are favored by 1.5 runs (+155 to cover) on the runline. Detroit is -188 to cover.

White Sox versus Tigers, on Aug. 16, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Bet on Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

White Sox vs Tigers Betting Trends

The White Sox have won in 14, or 58.3%, of the 24 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Chicago has a record of 13-10 when favored by -112 or more this year.

The White Sox and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 66 of their 119 opportunities.

In 119 games with a line this season, the White Sox have a mark of 70-49-0 against the spread.

The Tigers have won 45.8% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (22-26).

Detroit is 21-25 (winning 45.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Tigers have played in 121 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-65-3).

The Tigers have covered 52.1% of their games this season, going 63-58-0 ATS.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has 28 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 67 walks while hitting .239. He has an on-base percentage of .343 and a slugging percentage of .487.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 103rd, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Vargas will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .333 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Chase Meidroth has hit 12 homers this season while driving in 49 runs. He's batting .280 this season and slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .355.

Among all qualified, he ranks 25th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging percentage.

Meidroth has picked up at least one hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .385 with four doubles, three home runs, six walks and nine RBIs.

Munetaka Murakami leads his team in OBP (.370) and total hits (73) this season.

Murakami takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Sam Antonacci is batting .278 with a .367 OBP and 35 RBI for Chicago this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has accumulated a team-high OBP (.388) and slugging percentage (.422). He's batting .284.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks sixth and he is 74th in slugging.

Dillon Dingler has 113 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .259 while slugging .499 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 64th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Torkelson is hitting .230 with 21 doubles, 20 home runs and 52 walks.

Colt Keith is hitting .264 with 15 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 23 walks.

White Sox vs Tigers Head to Head

8/15/2026: 4-3 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/14/2026: 9-5 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -128, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-5 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -128, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/21/2026: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/20/2026: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/19/2026: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/31/2026: 2-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/30/2026: 7-1 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-1 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/29/2026: 4-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/7/2025: 6-4 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-4 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 9/6/2025: 6-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

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