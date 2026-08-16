MLB
Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 16
Will Jac Caglianone or Salvador Pérez go yard on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 16, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Angels
- Jac Caglianone (Royals): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 114 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 113 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 119 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Josh Lowe (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Moises Ballesteros (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 70 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Isaac Collins (Royals): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 108 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Michael Massey (Royals): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 99 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)
- Starling Marte (Royals): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 55 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)
- Denzer Guzman (Angels): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 102 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Adam Frazier (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)
- Wade Meckler (Angels): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Luke Maile (Royals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Tyler Heineman (Angels): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 48 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)
- Tyler Tolbert (Royals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
Texas Rangers at Athletics
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 111 games (has homered in 18% of games)
- Corey Seager (Rangers): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 63 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Henry Bolte (Athletics): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 77 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Zack Gelof (Athletics): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 67 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 117 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 71 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)
- Jonah Heim (Athletics): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Brian Serven (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Evan Carter (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 104 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Tommy White (Athletics): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 109 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)
- Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 112 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 106 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)
Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 27 HR in 113 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 121 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 89 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)
- Gary Sánchez (Brewers): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 88 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Jake Bauers (Brewers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 110 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 116 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 78 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 114 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 84 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Ben Rortvedt (Dodgers): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games