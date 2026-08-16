Blue Jays vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 16

Odds updated as of 9:14 p.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Toronto Blue Jays facing the New York Yankees.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (61-64) vs. New York Yankees (68-55)

Date: Sunday, August 16, 2026

Sunday, August 16, 2026 Time: 1:37 p.m. ET

1:37 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and YES

Blue Jays vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-120) | NYY: (+102)

TOR: (-120) | NYY: (+102) Spread: TOR: +1.5 (-210) | NYY: -1.5 (+172)

TOR: +1.5 (-210) | NYY: -1.5 (+172) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Blue Jays vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Blue Jays) - 7-5, 2.40 ERA vs Ryan Weathers (Yankees) - 5-7, 3.69 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Dylan Cease (7-5) against the Yankees and Ryan Weathers (5-7). Cease and his team are 14-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Cease starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 12-7. The Yankees have a 10-12-0 record against the spread in Weathers' starts. The Yankees have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Weathers' starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those games.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (50.5%)

Blue Jays vs Yankees Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Blue Jays vs. Yankees reveal Toronto as the favorite (-120) and New York as the underdog (+102) on the road.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Blue Jays. The Yankees are +172 to cover, while the Blue Jays are -210 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Blue Jays-Yankees on Aug. 16, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

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Blue Jays vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been victorious in 34, or 54.8%, of the 62 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Toronto has been victorious 25 times in 50 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 61 of their 122 opportunities.

The Blue Jays have posted a record of 60-62-0 against the spread this season.

The Yankees have gone 11-12 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.8% of those games).

New York is 8-4 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Yankees have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 50 times this season for a 50-65-3 record against the over/under.

The Yankees have a 56-62-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.5% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Ernie Clement has an OPS of .714, fueled by an OBP of .309 and a team-best slugging percentage of .406 this season. He has a .283 batting average.

He is 22nd in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Clement hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .267 with two walks and three RBIs.

Kazuma Okamoto has 100 hits, which is best among Toronto batters this season. He's batting .227 with 40 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .301.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 120th, his on-base percentage 119th, and his slugging percentage 69th.

Okamoto takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

George Springer has collected 80 base hits, an OBP of .312 and a slugging percentage of .386 this season.

Andres Gimenez has been key for Toronto with 89 hits, an OBP of .285 plus a slugging percentage of .359.

Gimenez enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double and two walks.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice has accumulated a team-high .530 slugging percentage. He's batting .251 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all qualifying players in the majors, he ranks 80th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia paces his team with 110 hits and has a club-best .543 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .278 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 114th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Trent Grisham is hitting .223 with 19 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 49 walks.

Jazz Chisholm has 14 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 45 walks while batting .214.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Head to Head

8/15/2026: 4-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

4-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/14/2026: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/14/2026: 8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/13/2026: 3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 6/12/2026: 8-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

8-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 5/21/2026: 2-0 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-0 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/19/2026: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/18/2026: 7-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 10/7/2025: 9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 10/5/2025: 13-7 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

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