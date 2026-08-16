Rays vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 16

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Tampa Bay Rays playing the Baltimore Orioles.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Rays vs Orioles Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (74-47) vs. Baltimore Orioles (59-63)

Date: Sunday, August 16, 2026

Sunday, August 16, 2026 Time: 12:15 p.m. ET

12:15 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: NBCSN and Peacock

Rays vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-144) | BAL: (+122)

TB: (-144) | BAL: (+122) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+162) | BAL: +1.5 (-196)

TB: -1.5 (+162) | BAL: +1.5 (-196) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Rays vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Rays) - 5-9, 5.33 ERA vs Trevor Rogers (Orioles) - 7-8, 4.21 ERA

The probable pitchers are Freddy Peralta (5-9) for the Rays and Trevor Rogers (7-8) for the Orioles. Peralta's team is 12-12-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Peralta's team has a record of 9-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Orioles have gone 10-12-0 against the spread when Rogers starts. The Orioles have a 3-4 record in Rogers' seven starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rays vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (57.6%)

Rays vs Orioles Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rays vs. Orioles reveal Tampa Bay as the favorite (-144) and Baltimore as the underdog (+122) on the road.

Rays vs Orioles Spread

The Rays are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Orioles. The Rays are +162 to cover, and the Orioles are -196.

Rays vs Orioles Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Rays-Orioles game on Aug. 16, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

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Rays vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Rays have been favorites in 78 games this season and have come away with the win 51 times (65.4%) in those contests.

This season Tampa Bay has been victorious 19 times in 27 chances when named as a favorite of at least -144 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Rays have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 55 of 119 chances this season.

The Rays are 70-49-0 against the spread in their 119 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles have a 28-32 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.7% of those games).

Baltimore has a 7-13 record (winning only 35% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer.

The Orioles have played in 121 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-54-4).

The Orioles have a 63-58-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.1% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has 127 hits, which is tops among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .276 with 54 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .368 and a slugging percentage of .548.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 33rd in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Yandy Diaz has hit 17 homers this season while driving in 69 runs. He's batting .301 this season and slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .369.

Among qualified batters, he ranks eighth in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage.

Diaz heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .458 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs.

Liam Hicks has 109 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .371.

Hicks heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda leads Tampa Bay with an OBP of .371 this season while batting .284 with 58 walks and 58 runs scored.

Aranda enters this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with three walks and three RBIs.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has accumulated an on-base percentage of .353, a slugging percentage of .479, and has 119 hits, all club-highs for the Orioles (while batting .260).

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 63rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 40th and he is 31st in slugging.

Alonso takes a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .368 with a double, three home runs, five walks and eight RBIs.

Gunnar Henderson is hitting .221 with 21 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 49 walks. He's slugging .403 with an on-base percentage of .302.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 128th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging percentage.

Leody Taveras is hitting .222 with 12 doubles, six triples, seven home runs and 35 walks.

Coby Mayo has 11 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .211.

Rays vs Orioles Head to Head

8/14/2026: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-5 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/27/2026: 11-2 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

11-2 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/26/2026: 6-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/25/2026: 9-7 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

9-7 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/20/2026: 5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 5/19/2026: 4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/18/2026: 16-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

16-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/25/2025: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/24/2025: 6-2 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-2 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/23/2025: 6-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

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