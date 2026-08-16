Marlins vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 16

Odds updated as of 9:15 p.m.

The Sunday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Miami Marlins and the Cincinnati Reds.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Marlins vs Reds Game Info

Miami Marlins (62-61) vs. Cincinnati Reds (59-62)

Date: Sunday, August 16, 2026

Sunday, August 16, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and Marlins.TV

Marlins vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-122) | CIN: (+104)

MIA: (-122) | CIN: (+104) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+130) | CIN: +1.5 (-156)

MIA: -1.5 (+130) | CIN: +1.5 (-156) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Marlins vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez (Marlins) - 6-9, 3.39 ERA vs Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 3-2, 4.86 ERA

The Marlins will give the nod to Eury Perez (6-9) against the Reds and Nick Lodolo (3-2). When Perez starts, his team is 9-11-0 against the spread this season. Perez's team has been victorious in 62.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-3. When Lodolo starts, the Reds are 6-7-0 against the spread. The Reds have been the underdog on the moneyline in eight of Lodolo's starts this season, and they went 4-4 in those matchups.

Marlins vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (66.2%)

Marlins vs Reds Moneyline

Cincinnati is a +104 underdog on the moneyline, while Miami is a -122 favorite on the road.

Marlins vs Reds Spread

The Reds are +1.5 on the run line against the Marlins. The Reds are -156 to cover, and the Marlins are +130.

Marlins vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for the Marlins versus Reds game on Aug. 16 has been set at 9.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs Reds Betting Trends

The Marlins have been chosen as favorites in 53 games this year and have walked away with the win 34 times (64.2%) in those games.

Miami has a record of 26-15 when favored by -122 or more this year.

The Marlins' games have gone over the total in 59 of their 121 opportunities.

The Marlins are 62-59-0 against the spread in their 121 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds have put together a 38-40 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48.7% of those games).

Cincinnati is 25-35 (winning 41.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

The Reds have played in 118 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 62 times (62-54-2).

The Reds have collected a 63-55-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.4% of the time).

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has an OPS of .802, fueled by an OBP of .344 and a team-best slugging percentage of .458 this season. He has a .312 batting average.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Xavier Edwards has 126 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .361. He's batting .282 and slugging .385.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 23rd, his on-base percentage 30th, and his slugging percentage 113th.

Javier Sanoja has collected 84 base hits, an OBP of .310 and a slugging percentage of .403 this season.

Jakob Marsee has been key for Miami with 80 hits, an OBP of .320 plus a slugging percentage of .305.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has put up a team-best .478 slugging percentage. He's batting .259 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 64th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 67th and he is 32nd in slugging.

Stewart heads into this matchup on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .316 with two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Elly De La Cruz has collected 107 hits with a .348 on-base percentage to lead his team in both. He has a batting average of .266 while slugging .485.

He is currently 49th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

JJ Bleday has 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 56 walks while batting .219.

Tyler Stephenson is hitting .252 with 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 36 walks.

Marlins vs Reds Head to Head

8/14/2026: 1-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -114, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

1-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -114, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/9/2026: 8-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/8/2026: 7-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/7/2026: 6-3 CIN (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-3 CIN (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/6/2026: 2-0 CIN (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-0 CIN (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/10/2025: 6-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/9/2025: 7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/8/2025: 12-2 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

12-2 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/23/2025: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/22/2025: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

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