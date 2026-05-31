White Sox vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 31

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Sunday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago White Sox and the Detroit Tigers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

White Sox vs Tigers Game Info

Chicago White Sox (31-27) vs. Detroit Tigers (22-37)

Date: Sunday, May 31, 2026

Sunday, May 31, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and DSN

White Sox vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHW: (-134) | DET: (+114)

CHW: (-134) | DET: (+114) Spread: CHW: -1.5 (+162) | DET: +1.5 (-196)

CHW: -1.5 (+162) | DET: +1.5 (-196) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

White Sox vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke (White Sox) - 2-3, 3.90 ERA vs Keider Montero (Tigers) - 2-3, 4.09 ERA

The White Sox will give the nod to Sean Burke (2-3) against the Tigers and Keider Montero (2-3). Burke's team is 3-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Burke has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. The Tigers have a 6-4-0 record against the spread in Montero's starts. The Tigers have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Montero's starts this season, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

White Sox vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: White Sox win (51.8%)

White Sox vs Tigers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-White Sox, Detroit is the underdog at +114, and Chicago is -134 playing at home.

White Sox vs Tigers Spread

The White Sox are hosting the Tigers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The White Sox are +162 to cover the runline, with the Tigers being -196.

An over/under of 8 has been set for White Sox-Tigers on May 31, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

White Sox vs Tigers Betting Trends

The White Sox have been chosen as favorites in six games this year and have walked away with the win three times (50%) in those games.

Chicago has been listed as a favorite of -134 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Contests with the White Sox have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 32 of 56 chances this season.

The White Sox are 34-22-0 against the spread in their 56 games that had a posted line this season.

The Tigers have won 33.3% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (8-16).

Detroit has a record of 1-6 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer (14.3%).

In the 58 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Tigers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 25 times (25-32-1).

The Tigers have covered 46.6% of their games this season, going 27-31-0 ATS.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas is hitting .236 with nine doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 38 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .367 and a slugging percentage of .483.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is 103rd in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.

Vargas hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Colson Montgomery has 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 22 walks. He's batting .233 and slugging .486 with an on-base percentage of .329.

He is 115th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Chase Meidroth has hit five homers with a team-high .392 SLG this season.

Meidroth has logged a hit or more in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Sam Antonacci is batting .284 with a .378 OBP and 13 RBI for Chicago this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 33 walks while hitting .284. He's slugging .409 with an on-base percentage of .384.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 31st in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging percentage.

Dillon Dingler's 43 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .226 while slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .313.

He ranks 121st in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Riley Greene has an on-base percentage of .398 and a slugging percentage of .434. Both lead the Tigers.

Matt Vierling has nine doubles, four home runs and 15 walks while batting .215.

White Sox vs Tigers Head to Head

5/30/2026: 7-1 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-1 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/29/2026: 4-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/7/2025: 6-4 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-4 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 9/6/2025: 6-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

6-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 9/5/2025: 7-5 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-5 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/13/2025: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/12/2025: 9-6 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

9-6 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/11/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/5/2025: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-2 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/3/2025: 8-1 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

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