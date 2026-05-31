White Sox vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 31
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
The Sunday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago White Sox and the Detroit Tigers.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
White Sox vs Tigers Game Info
- Chicago White Sox (31-27) vs. Detroit Tigers (22-37)
- Date: Sunday, May 31, 2026
- Time: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: CHSN and DSN
White Sox vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: CHW: (-134) | DET: (+114)
- Spread: CHW: -1.5 (+162) | DET: +1.5 (-196)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
White Sox vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke (White Sox) - 2-3, 3.90 ERA vs Keider Montero (Tigers) - 2-3, 4.09 ERA
The White Sox will give the nod to Sean Burke (2-3) against the Tigers and Keider Montero (2-3). Burke's team is 3-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Burke has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. The Tigers have a 6-4-0 record against the spread in Montero's starts. The Tigers have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Montero's starts this season, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.
White Sox vs Tigers Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: White Sox win (51.8%)
White Sox vs Tigers Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-White Sox, Detroit is the underdog at +114, and Chicago is -134 playing at home.
White Sox vs Tigers Spread
- The White Sox are hosting the Tigers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The White Sox are +162 to cover the runline, with the Tigers being -196.
White Sox vs Tigers Over/Under
- An over/under of 8 has been set for White Sox-Tigers on May 31, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
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White Sox vs Tigers Betting Trends
- The White Sox have been chosen as favorites in six games this year and have walked away with the win three times (50%) in those games.
- Chicago has been listed as a favorite of -134 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.
- Contests with the White Sox have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 32 of 56 chances this season.
- The White Sox are 34-22-0 against the spread in their 56 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Tigers have won 33.3% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (8-16).
- Detroit has a record of 1-6 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer (14.3%).
- In the 58 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Tigers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 25 times (25-32-1).
- The Tigers have covered 46.6% of their games this season, going 27-31-0 ATS.
White Sox Player Leaders
- Miguel Vargas is hitting .236 with nine doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 38 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .367 and a slugging percentage of .483.
- Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is 103rd in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.
- Vargas hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBIs.
- Colson Montgomery has 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 22 walks. He's batting .233 and slugging .486 with an on-base percentage of .329.
- He is 115th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging among qualifying hitters.
- Chase Meidroth has hit five homers with a team-high .392 SLG this season.
- Meidroth has logged a hit or more in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.
- Sam Antonacci is batting .284 with a .378 OBP and 13 RBI for Chicago this season.
Tigers Player Leaders
- Kevin McGonigle has 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 33 walks while hitting .284. He's slugging .409 with an on-base percentage of .384.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 31st in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging percentage.
- Dillon Dingler's 43 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .226 while slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .313.
- He ranks 121st in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage in MLB.
- Riley Greene has an on-base percentage of .398 and a slugging percentage of .434. Both lead the Tigers.
- Matt Vierling has nine doubles, four home runs and 15 walks while batting .215.
White Sox vs Tigers Head to Head
- 5/30/2026: 7-1 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 5/29/2026: 4-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 9/7/2025: 6-4 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 9/6/2025: 6-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)
- 9/5/2025: 7-5 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 8/13/2025: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 8/12/2025: 9-6 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)
- 8/11/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 6/5/2025: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 6/3/2025: 8-1 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
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