Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 31

The Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers take the field for one of many exciting matchups on the MLB slate today. We have predictions for every game in the article below, so check them out.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:15 p.m. ET

12:15 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: Peacock and SNET

Peacock and SNET Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish vs. Spencer Miles

Kyle Bradish vs. Spencer Miles Records: Orioles (27-32), Blue Jays (29-30)

Orioles (27-32), Blue Jays (29-30) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 52.87%

52.87% Blue Jays Win Probability: 47.13%

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Minnesota Twins at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and MNNT

SportsNet PT and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Braxton Ashcraft vs. Zebby Matthews

Braxton Ashcraft vs. Zebby Matthews Records: Pirates (31-28), Twins (27-32)

Pirates (31-28), Twins (27-32) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Twins Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 59.63%

59.63% Twins Win Probability: 40.37%

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San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and SDPA

NATS and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs. Griffin Canning

Zack Littell vs. Griffin Canning Records: Nationals (30-29), Padres (32-25)

Nationals (30-29), Padres (32-25) Padres Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 55.98%

55.98% Nationals Win Probability: 44.02%

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Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and NESN

CLEG and NESN Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Ranger Suarez

Tanner Bibee vs. Ranger Suarez Records: Guardians (34-26), Red Sox (24-33)

Guardians (34-26), Red Sox (24-33) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 54.00%

54.00% Guardians Win Probability: 46.00%

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Miami Marlins at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and MIAM

SNY and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean vs. Janson Junk

Nolan McLean vs. Janson Junk Records: Mets (25-33), Marlins (26-33)

Mets (25-33), Marlins (26-33) Mets Moneyline Odds: -168

-168 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 55.05%

55.05% Marlins Win Probability: 44.95%

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Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and BravesVsn

CINR and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo vs. Spencer Strider

Nick Lodolo vs. Spencer Strider Records: Reds (29-28), Braves (40-19)

Reds (29-28), Braves (40-19) Braves Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Reds Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 54.89%

54.89% Reds Win Probability: 45.11%

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Los Angeles Angels at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and ABTV

RAYS and ABTV Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan vs. Jack Kochanowicz

Shane McClanahan vs. Jack Kochanowicz Records: Rays (35-20), Angels (23-36)

Rays (35-20), Angels (23-36) Rays Moneyline Odds: -198

-198 Angels Moneyline Odds: +166

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 66.68%

66.68% Angels Win Probability: 33.32%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and BREW

SCHN and BREW Probable Pitchers: Tatsuya Imai vs. Jacob Misiorowski

Tatsuya Imai vs. Jacob Misiorowski Records: Astros (27-33), Brewers (34-21)

Astros (27-33), Brewers (34-21) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -190

-190 Astros Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 56.93%

56.93% Astros Win Probability: 43.07%

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Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and DSN

CHSN and DSN Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Keider Montero

Sean Burke vs. Keider Montero Records: White Sox (31-27), Tigers (22-37)

White Sox (31-27), Tigers (22-37) White Sox Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox

White Sox White Sox Win Probability: 51.80%

51.80% Tigers Win Probability: 48.20%

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Kansas City Royals at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and ROYL

RSN and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter vs. Michael Wacha

Jack Leiter vs. Michael Wacha Records: Rangers (27-31), Royals (22-36)

Rangers (27-31), Royals (22-36) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Royals Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 54.91%

54.91% Royals Win Probability: 45.09%

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San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and NBCS-BA

COLR and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Tanner Gordon vs. Robbie Ray

Tanner Gordon vs. Robbie Ray Records: Rockies (22-37), Giants (22-36)

Rockies (22-37), Giants (22-36) Giants Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rockies

Rockies Rockies Win Probability: 50.11%

50.11% Giants Win Probability: 49.89%

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New York Yankees at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and YES

NBCS-CA and YES Probable Pitchers: Jacob Lopez vs. Will Warren

Jacob Lopez vs. Will Warren Records: Athletics (28-30), Yankees (35-23)

Athletics (28-30), Yankees (35-23) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 58.72%

58.72% Athletics Win Probability: 41.28%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and NBCS-PH

SportsNet LA and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Andrew Painter

Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Andrew Painter Records: Dodgers (37-21), Phillies (30-28)

Dodgers (37-21), Phillies (30-28) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -225

-225 Phillies Moneyline Odds: +188

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 64.06%

64.06% Phillies Win Probability: 35.94%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: SEAM and ARID

SEAM and ARID Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller vs. Merrill Kelly

Bryce Miller vs. Merrill Kelly Records: Mariners (30-29), Diamondbacks (31-26)

Mariners (30-29), Diamondbacks (31-26) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 54.26%

54.26% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 45.74%

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Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

NBC/Peacock Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Jordan Wicks

Matthew Liberatore vs. Jordan Wicks Records: Cardinals (30-26), Cubs (32-27)

Cardinals (30-26), Cubs (32-27) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 57.80%

57.80% Cardinals Win Probability: 42.20%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.