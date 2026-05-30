Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 31
The Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers take the field for one of many exciting matchups on the MLB slate today. We have predictions for every game in the article below, so check them out.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: Peacock and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish vs. Spencer Miles
- Records: Orioles (27-32), Blue Jays (29-30)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -124
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 52.87%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 47.13%
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Minnesota Twins at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Braxton Ashcraft vs. Zebby Matthews
- Records: Pirates (31-28), Twins (27-32)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -158
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 59.63%
- Twins Win Probability: 40.37%
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San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs. Griffin Canning
- Records: Nationals (30-29), Padres (32-25)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -134
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 55.98%
- Nationals Win Probability: 44.02%
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Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Ranger Suarez
- Records: Guardians (34-26), Red Sox (24-33)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -118
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 54.00%
- Guardians Win Probability: 46.00%
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Miami Marlins at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean vs. Janson Junk
- Records: Mets (25-33), Marlins (26-33)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -168
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +142
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 55.05%
- Marlins Win Probability: 44.95%
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Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CINR and BravesVsn
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo vs. Spencer Strider
- Records: Reds (29-28), Braves (40-19)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -132
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 54.89%
- Reds Win Probability: 45.11%
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Los Angeles Angels at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and ABTV
- Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan vs. Jack Kochanowicz
- Records: Rays (35-20), Angels (23-36)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -198
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +166
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 66.68%
- Angels Win Probability: 33.32%
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Milwaukee Brewers at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: Tatsuya Imai vs. Jacob Misiorowski
- Records: Astros (27-33), Brewers (34-21)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -190
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +160
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 56.93%
- Astros Win Probability: 43.07%
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Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and DSN
- Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Keider Montero
- Records: White Sox (31-27), Tigers (22-37)
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: -134
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
- White Sox Win Probability: 51.80%
- Tigers Win Probability: 48.20%
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Kansas City Royals at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter vs. Michael Wacha
- Records: Rangers (27-31), Royals (22-36)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -118
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 54.91%
- Royals Win Probability: 45.09%
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San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Tanner Gordon vs. Robbie Ray
- Records: Rockies (22-37), Giants (22-36)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -126
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rockies
- Rockies Win Probability: 50.11%
- Giants Win Probability: 49.89%
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New York Yankees at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob Lopez vs. Will Warren
- Records: Athletics (28-30), Yankees (35-23)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -154
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 58.72%
- Athletics Win Probability: 41.28%
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Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Andrew Painter
- Records: Dodgers (37-21), Phillies (30-28)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -225
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: +188
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 64.06%
- Phillies Win Probability: 35.94%
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Arizona Diamondbacks at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: SEAM and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller vs. Merrill Kelly
- Records: Mariners (30-29), Diamondbacks (31-26)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -152
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 54.26%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 45.74%
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Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock
- Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Jordan Wicks
- Records: Cardinals (30-26), Cubs (32-27)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -112
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 57.80%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 42.20%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.