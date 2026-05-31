Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 31

Will Joc Pederson or Jac Caglianone hit a home run on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 31, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Kansas City Royals at Texas Rangers

Joc Pederson (Rangers): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Carter Jensen (Royals): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Isaac Collins (Royals): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Michael Helman (Rangers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+790 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games

Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds

Matt Olson (Braves): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 59 games (has homered in 27.1% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 59 games (has homered in 27.1% of games) Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Sal Stewart (Reds): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 57 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 57 games (has homered in 19.3% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 56 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 56 games (has homered in 19.6% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 57 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 57 games (has homered in 19.3% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Blake Dunn (Reds): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Jorge Mateo (Braves): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) Sandy León (Braves): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

Arizona Diamondbacks at Seattle Mariners

Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Josh Naylor (Mariners): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Josh Naylor (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 16% of games) Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Mitch Garver (Mariners): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 16% of games) Colt Emerson (Mariners): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Colt Emerson (Mariners): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games) Ryan Waldschmidt (Diamondbacks): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 21 games Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Ryan Waldschmidt (Diamondbacks): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 21 games Aramis Garcia (Diamondbacks): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Cole Young (Mariners): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Jhonny Pereda (Mariners): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games) Tommy Troy (Diamondbacks): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Jose Fernandez (Diamondbacks): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Tommy Troy (Diamondbacks): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Guardians

Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Rhys Hoskins (Guardians): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 55 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 55 games (has homered in 20% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 52 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 52 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 51 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 51 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games) Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) David Fry (Guardians): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games) Austin Hedges (Guardians): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Petey Halpin (Guardians): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Red Sox): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles

Pete Alonso (Orioles): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 58 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 58 games (has homered in 20.7% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Blue Jays): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 47 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 47 games (has homered in 19.1% of games) Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 56 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 56 games (has homered in 19.6% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Yohendrick Pinango (Blue Jays): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Leody Taveras (Orioles): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Brandon Valenzuela (Blue Jays): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+1260 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +240 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 57 games (has homered in 24.6% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 57 games (has homered in 24.6% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Gage Workman (Tigers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 54 games

+590 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 54 games Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Tristan Peters (White Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Edgar Quero (White Sox): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Drew Romo (White Sox): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 19 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 19 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Rikuu Nishida (White Sox): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+790 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Matt Vierling (Tigers): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies

Rafael Devers (Giants): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 53 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 53 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 50 games (has homered in 22% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 50 games (has homered in 22% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 57 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 57 games (has homered in 1.8% of games) Eric Haase (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) Edouard Julien (Rockies): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Troy Johnston (Rockies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 54 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 54 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Sterlin Thompson (Rockies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+820 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Brett Sullivan (Rockies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Willi Castro (Rockies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Drew Gilbert (Giants): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games) Luis Arraez (Giants): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 55 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

Minnesota Twins at Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 53 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 53 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Byron Buxton (Twins): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 50 games (has homered in 30% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 50 games (has homered in 30% of games) Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 57 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 57 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Josh Bell (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games) Tristan Gray (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Konnor Griffin (Pirates): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games) Endy Rodriguez (Pirates): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Victor Caratini (Twins): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Jared Triolo (Pirates): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

+1040 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 24 games Jake Mangum (Pirates): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games) Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 54 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

Los Angeles Angels at Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero (Rays): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 55 games (has homered in 21.8% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 55 games (has homered in 21.8% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 59 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 59 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 54 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 54 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 55 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 55 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Jose Siri (Angels): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Victor Mesa Jr. (Rays): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 52 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 52 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Oswald Peraza (Angels): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Richie Palacios (Rays): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 40 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 40 games Hunter Feduccia (Rays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Nick Madrigal (Angels): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+1260 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 54 games

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals

Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 55 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 55 games (has homered in 27.3% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 55 games (has homered in 23.6% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 55 games (has homered in 23.6% of games) Nelson Velazquez (Cardinals): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 50 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 50 games (has homered in 2% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Miguel Amaya (Cubs): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Jose Fermin (Cardinals): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games)

San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals

Ramon Laureano (Padres): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 56 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 56 games (has homered in 1.8% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 51 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 51 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 58 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 58 games (has homered in 20.7% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Miguel Andujar (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Curtis Mead (Nationals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Freddy Fermin (Padres): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games

+880 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 31 games Dylan Crews (Nationals): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 52 games

Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 53 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 53 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 55 games (has homered in 34.5% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 55 games (has homered in 34.5% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 58 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 58 games (has homered in 19% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Adolis Garcia (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 57 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 57 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.8% of games) Alex Call (Dodgers): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

+1260 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 25 games Justin Crawford (Phillies): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

Miami Marlins at New York Mets

Juan Soto (Mets): +280 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 41 games (has homered in 26.8% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 41 games (has homered in 26.8% of games) Jared Young (Mets): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) A.J. Ewing (Mets): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Marcus Semien (Mets): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Owen Caissie (Marlins): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 33 games Otto Lopez (Marlins): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Liam Hicks (Marlins): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 56 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 56 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

Milwaukee Brewers at Houston Astros