Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 31

Will Jacob Misiorowski strike out more than 8.5 batters? Can Janson Junk surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 31, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Kansas City Royals at Texas Rangers

Michael Wacha (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +128) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +128) | 5.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances Jack Leiter (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -134) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at Seattle Mariners

Bryce Miller (Mariners): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +110) | 4.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Guardians

Ranger Suarez (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +120) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +120) | 4.7 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances Tanner Bibee (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Bradish (Orioles): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -134) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -134) | 5.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances Spencer Miles (Blue Jays): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 2.1 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox

Sean Burke (White Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -134) | 2026 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -134) | 4.9 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances Keider Montero (Tigers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -115, Under -105) | 2026 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies

Tanner Gordon (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -105, Under -115) | 2026 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -105, Under -115) | 4.1 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances Adrian Houser (Giants): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 3.2 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances Ryan Feltner (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Minnesota Twins at Pittsburgh Pirates

Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -112) | 2026 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at Tampa Bay Rays

Shane McClanahan (Rays): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -160) | 5 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances Jack Kochanowicz (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals

Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -104) | 4.8 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances Jordan Wicks (Cubs): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -105, Under -115) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals

Griffin Canning (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -124) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -124) | 4.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances Zack Littell (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 2.7 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -142) | 2026 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -142) | 5.9 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances Andrew Painter (Phillies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Miami Marlins at New York Mets

Janson Junk (Marlins): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -105, Under -115) | 2026 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -105, Under -115) | 3.9 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances Nolan McLean (Mets): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at Houston Astros