MLB
Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 31
Will Jacob Misiorowski strike out more than 8.5 batters? Can Janson Junk surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 31, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Kansas City Royals at Texas Rangers
- Michael Wacha (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +128) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
- Jack Leiter (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -134) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
Arizona Diamondbacks at Seattle Mariners
- Bryce Miller (Mariners): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
- Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Guardians
- Ranger Suarez (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +120) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
- Tanner Bibee (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles
- Kyle Bradish (Orioles): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -134) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
- Spencer Miles (Blue Jays): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 2.1 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox
- Sean Burke (White Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -134) | 2026 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
- Keider Montero (Tigers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -115, Under -105) | 2026 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies
- Tanner Gordon (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -105, Under -115) | 2026 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
- Adrian Houser (Giants): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
- Ryan Feltner (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
Minnesota Twins at Pittsburgh Pirates
- Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -112) | 2026 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
Los Angeles Angels at Tampa Bay Rays
- Shane McClanahan (Rays): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
- Jack Kochanowicz (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals
- Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
- Jordan Wicks (Cubs): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -105, Under -115) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals
- Griffin Canning (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -124) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
- Zack Littell (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 2.7 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -142) | 2026 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
- Andrew Painter (Phillies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
Miami Marlins at New York Mets
- Janson Junk (Marlins): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -105, Under -115) | 2026 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
- Nolan McLean (Mets): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
Milwaukee Brewers at Houston Astros
- Tatsuya Imai (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers): Over/Under 8.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 9.1 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances