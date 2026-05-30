Belmont Stakes 2026: Post Position Draw and Possible Horses

The 2026 Belmont Stakes is coming up Saturday, June 6, at historic Saratoga Race Course. It will be run at a distance of 1 ¼ miles in Saratoga Springs for the third consecutive year as Belmont Park construction continues. The race will move back to its historic home and its historic 1 ½-mile distance in 2027.

The 10 horses expected to run in the Belmont Stakes feature six runners from the Kentucky Derby, including the top four finishers: Golden Tempo, Renegade, Ocelli, and Chief Wallabee. Seventh-place Commandment and 10th-place Emerging Market are also expected to run.

Golden Tempo is taking the same route that Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty took to Belmont Stakes glory in 2025: skipping the Preakness Stakes, pointing straight to the Belmont, and racing on five weeks’ rest. Most of the Derby horses have been off for those five weeks; Ocelli will be the only horse to run in all three legs of the Triple Crown.

Trainer Chad Brown is expected to have three horses in the race: Kentucky Derby alumnus Emerging Market, Peter Pan (G3) winner Growth Equity, and regally-bred Blue Grass (G1) runner-up Ottinho, a half-brother to Gun Runner. Todd Pletcher, as usual, is also expected to be a strong presence – in addition to Kentucky Derby runner-up Renegade, he is also expected to send out Powershift, an impressive maiden winner on the Kentucky Derby card.

How do I bet on the Belmont Stakes?

Get ready to bet on the Belmont Stakes at FanDuel Racing! Horse racing is a game of information, and as post time for the final jewel of the Triple Crown draws closer, FanDuel will have up-to-date Belmont Stakes odds, news, and analysis to help you place the best bets.

When is the 2026 Belmont Stakes post position draw?

The Belmont Stakes draw happens Monday, June 1. The draw ceremony will be broadcast live on the NYRA YouTube page.

Belmont Stakes 2026 Horses List

As of May 28, these are the 10 horses who are likely to compete in the 2026 Belmont Stakes, according to the official Belmont Stakes website.

Horse Trainer Jockey Race Status Chief Wallabee Bill Mott Junior Alvarado Probable Commandment Brad Cox John Velazquez Probable Emerging Market Chad Brown Flavien Prat Probable Golden Tempo Cherie DeVaux Jose Ortiz Probable Growth Equity Chad Brown Manny Franco Probable Ocelli Whit Beckman Tyler Gaffalione Probable Ottinho Chad Brown Dylan Davis Probable View Full Table ChevronDown

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