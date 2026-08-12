Twins vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 12

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

The Minnesota Twins versus the Baltimore Orioles is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Twins vs Orioles Game Info

Minnesota Twins (59-61) vs. Baltimore Orioles (57-62)

Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Wednesday, August 12, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and MASN

Twins vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-110) | BAL: (-106)

MIN: (-110) | BAL: (-106) Spread: MIN: +1.5 (-182) | BAL: -1.5 (+150)

MIN: +1.5 (-182) | BAL: -1.5 (+150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Twins vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zebby Matthews (Twins) - 5-8, 5.23 ERA vs Shane Baz (Orioles) - 4-11, 3.76 ERA

The probable pitchers are Zebby Matthews (5-8) for the Twins and Shane Baz (4-11) for the Orioles. Matthews' team is 8-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Matthews' team has won 33.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-4). The Orioles have gone 10-12-0 against the spread when Baz starts. The Orioles are 2-11 in Baz's 13 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Twins vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (54.1%)

Twins vs Orioles Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Twins-Orioles, Minnesota is the favorite at -110, and Baltimore is -106 playing on the road.

Twins vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Twins. The Orioles are +150 to cover, while the Twins are -182 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Twins vs Orioles Over/Under

Twins versus Orioles, on Aug. 12, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Twins have been victorious in 24, or 55.8%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Minnesota has won 24 of 43 games when listed as at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over in 65 of their 118 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins have posted a record of 66-52-0 against the spread this season.

The Orioles have been the underdog on the moneyline 58 total times this season. They've finished 26-32 in those games.

Baltimore has a 24-31 record (winning 43.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

The Orioles have played in 118 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 61 times (61-53-4).

The Orioles have covered 51.7% of their games this season, going 61-57-0 ATS.

Twins Player Leaders

Brooks Lee is hitting .242 with 18 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 33 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .300 and a slugging percentage of .420.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 97th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage, and 75th in slugging.

Lee hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Josh Bell has hit 16 homers this season while driving in 71 runs. He's batting .252 this season and slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .314.

He ranks 79th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging in the major leagues.

Kody Clemens has 89 hits and is batting .231 this season.

Luke Keaschall leads Minnesota with an OBP of .356 this season while batting .263 with 44 walks and 56 runs scored.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has 112 hits with a .346 on-base percentage and a .470 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Orioles. He's batting .252.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 79th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Alonso enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Gunnar Henderson is hitting .212 with 19 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs and 47 walks. He's slugging .382 with an on-base percentage of .293.

Including all qualifying players, he is 137th in batting average, 130th in on-base percentage and 116th in slugging percentage.

Leody Taveras is batting .225 with 12 doubles, six triples, six home runs and 35 walks.

Coby Mayo is hitting .217 with 11 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks.

Twins vs Orioles Head to Head

8/10/2026: 9-5 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -106, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-5 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -106, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/29/2026: 8-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 3/28/2026: 4-1 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-1 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 3/26/2026: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/15/2025: 4-0 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-0 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/14/2025: 8-6 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-6 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/14/2025: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/8/2025: 5-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/7/2025: 5-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/6/2025: 9-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

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