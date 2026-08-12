Twins vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 12
Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.
The Minnesota Twins versus the Baltimore Orioles is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Twins vs Orioles Game Info
- Minnesota Twins (59-61) vs. Baltimore Orioles (57-62)
- Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2026
- Time: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Coverage: Twins.TV and MASN
Twins vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: MIN: (-110) | BAL: (-106)
- Spread: MIN: +1.5 (-182) | BAL: -1.5 (+150)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)
Twins vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Zebby Matthews (Twins) - 5-8, 5.23 ERA vs Shane Baz (Orioles) - 4-11, 3.76 ERA
The probable pitchers are Zebby Matthews (5-8) for the Twins and Shane Baz (4-11) for the Orioles. Matthews' team is 8-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Matthews' team has won 33.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-4). The Orioles have gone 10-12-0 against the spread when Baz starts. The Orioles are 2-11 in Baz's 13 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Twins vs Orioles Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Twins win (54.1%)
Twins vs Orioles Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Twins-Orioles, Minnesota is the favorite at -110, and Baltimore is -106 playing on the road.
Twins vs Orioles Spread
- The Orioles are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Twins. The Orioles are +150 to cover, while the Twins are -182 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Twins vs Orioles Over/Under
- Twins versus Orioles, on Aug. 12, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -124 and the under +102.
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Twins vs Orioles Betting Trends
- The Twins have been victorious in 24, or 55.8%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This year Minnesota has won 24 of 43 games when listed as at least -110 on the moneyline.
- The Twins and their opponents have gone over in 65 of their 118 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Twins have posted a record of 66-52-0 against the spread this season.
- The Orioles have been the underdog on the moneyline 58 total times this season. They've finished 26-32 in those games.
- Baltimore has a 24-31 record (winning 43.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.
- The Orioles have played in 118 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 61 times (61-53-4).
- The Orioles have covered 51.7% of their games this season, going 61-57-0 ATS.
Twins Player Leaders
- Brooks Lee is hitting .242 with 18 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 33 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .300 and a slugging percentage of .420.
- Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 97th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage, and 75th in slugging.
- Lee hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.
- Josh Bell has hit 16 homers this season while driving in 71 runs. He's batting .252 this season and slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .314.
- He ranks 79th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging in the major leagues.
- Kody Clemens has 89 hits and is batting .231 this season.
- Luke Keaschall leads Minnesota with an OBP of .356 this season while batting .263 with 44 walks and 56 runs scored.
Orioles Player Leaders
- Pete Alonso has 112 hits with a .346 on-base percentage and a .470 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Orioles. He's batting .252.
- Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 79th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.
- Alonso enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBIs.
- Gunnar Henderson is hitting .212 with 19 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs and 47 walks. He's slugging .382 with an on-base percentage of .293.
- Including all qualifying players, he is 137th in batting average, 130th in on-base percentage and 116th in slugging percentage.
- Leody Taveras is batting .225 with 12 doubles, six triples, six home runs and 35 walks.
- Coby Mayo is hitting .217 with 11 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks.
Twins vs Orioles Head to Head
- 8/10/2026: 9-5 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -106, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 3/29/2026: 8-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 3/28/2026: 4-1 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 3/26/2026: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 5/15/2025: 4-0 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 5/14/2025: 8-6 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 5/14/2025: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 5/8/2025: 5-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 5/7/2025: 5-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 5/6/2025: 9-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
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