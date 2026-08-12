Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 12

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are among the MLB squads playing on Wednesday, versus the Colorado Rockies.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (64-56) vs. Colorado Rockies (46-73)

Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Wednesday, August 12, 2026 Time: 3:40 p.m. ET

3:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Dbacks.TV and Rockies.TV

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-160) | COL: (+148)

ARI: (-160) | COL: (+148) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+126) | COL: +1.5 (-152)

ARI: -1.5 (+126) | COL: +1.5 (-152) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 8-9, 4.88 ERA vs Ryan Feltner (Rockies) - 4-6, 5.71 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (8-9) to the mound, while Ryan Feltner (4-6) will take the ball for the Rockies. When Kelly starts, his team is 12-9-0 against the spread this season. Kelly's team has a record of 3-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rockies have gone 9-8-0 against the spread when Feltner starts. The Rockies are 6-10 in Feltner's 16 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (67.1%)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Diamondbacks vs. Rockies reveal Arizona as the favorite (-160) and Colorado as the underdog (+148) on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the spread (-152 to cover), and Arizona is +126 to cover the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Over/Under

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Diamondbacks-Rockies on Aug. 12, with the over at +102 and the under at -124.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 49 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (61.2%) in those contests.

This season Arizona has come away with a win six times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -160 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in 50 of their 119 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 119 games with a line this season, the Diamondbacks have a mark of 65-54-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have compiled a 43-69 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 38.4% of those games).

Colorado has gone 15-39 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +148 or longer (27.8%).

The Rockies have played in 116 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-57-3).

The Rockies have covered 52.6% of their games this season, going 61-55-0 ATS.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte has an OPS of .750, fueled by an OBP of .309 and a team-best slugging percentage of .441 this season. He has a .247 batting average.

Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 87th, his on-base percentage ranks 112th, and he is 58th in slugging.

Marte hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona in total hits (105) this season while batting .241 with 53 extra-base hits. He's slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 101st in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Geraldo Perdomo has 101 hits this season and has a slash line of .244/.359/.374.

Gabriel Moreno leads Arizona with an OBP of .385 this season while batting .304 with 43 walks and 49 runs scored.

Moreno takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .429 with four doubles, a triple, a walk and three RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Jake McCarthy is batting .306 with 25 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs and 19 walks. He's slugging .516 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is fifth in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

McCarthy hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .409 with four doubles, three home runs, a walk and eight RBIs.

TJ Rumfield leads his team with a .372 on-base percentage, and has a club-leading .457 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .295.

His batting average ranks 11th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Hunter Goodman has collected 103 hits, a team-best for the Rockies.

Kyle Karros has 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 47 walks while hitting .264.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Head to Head

8/10/2026: 9-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +186)

9-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +186) 5/24/2026: 9-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

9-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 5/23/2026: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/22/2026: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/21/2026: 2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/16/2026: 4-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/15/2026: 9-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/17/2025: 6-5 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-5 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/16/2025: 10-7 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

10-7 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/15/2025: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

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