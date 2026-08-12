Astros vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 12

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Houston Astros take on the San Francisco Giants.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game.

Astros vs Giants Game Info

Houston Astros (61-59) vs. San Francisco Giants (49-70)

Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Wednesday, August 12, 2026 Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and SCHN

Astros vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-184) | SF: (+170)

HOU: (-184) | SF: (+170) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (-111) | SF: +1.5 (-108)

HOU: -1.5 (-111) | SF: +1.5 (-108) Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Astros vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Astros) vs TBA (Giants)

Neither the Astros nor the Giants has listed a starting pitcher for this matchup.

Astros vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (50.9%)

Astros vs Giants Moneyline

Houston is a -184 favorite on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a +170 underdog at home.

Astros vs Giants Spread

The Astros are at the Giants and are favored by 1.5 runs (-111 to cover) on the runline. San Francisco is -108 to cover.

Astros vs Giants Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Astros-Giants game on Aug. 12, with the over available at -106 and the under at -114.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Giants Betting Trends

The Astros have been chosen as favorites in 46 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (52.2%) in those games.

Houston has a record of 1-2 when favored by -184 or more this year.

The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 65 of their 120 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Astros have an against the spread record of 60-60-0 in 120 games with a line this season.

The Giants have won 34.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (26-49).

San Francisco is 2-3 (winning 40% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +170 or longer.

In the 116 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Giants, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-53-9).

The Giants have collected a 52-64-0 record against the spread this season (covering 44.8% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 139 hits and an OBP of .435, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .624. He's batting .323.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Isaac Paredes has 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 46 walks. He's batting .254 and slugging .418 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 73rd, his on-base percentage 50th, and his slugging percentage 80th.

Christian Walker is batting .238 with a .453 slugging percentage and 67 RBI this year.

Jeremy Pena has 13 home runs, 38 RBI and a batting average of .296 this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee has a .335 on-base percentage and a .447 slugging percentage, both team-best averages for the Giants. He's batting .300.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 10th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage.

Rafael Devers has 27 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 49 walks while batting .247. He's slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .320.

His batting average is 87th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 93rd, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Willy Adames has 24 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 35 walks while batting .221.

Bryce Eldridge is batting .248 with 15 doubles, 11 home runs and 39 walks.

Astros vs Giants Head to Head

8/10/2026: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/2/2025: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-3 SF (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/1/2025: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 3/31/2025: 7-2 SF (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-2 SF (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/12/2024: 5-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/11/2024: 3-1 HOU (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-1 HOU (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/10/2024: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/3/2023: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-2 SF (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/2/2023: 2-0 SF (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

2-0 SF (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/1/2023: 7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!